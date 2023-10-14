The Arizona Wildcats take on the Washington State Cougars. Check out our college football odds series for our Arizona Washington State prediction and pick. Find how to watch Arizona Washington State.

Are the Arizona Wildcats better than most college football experts thought they were before this season began? We might get our answer in this game against Washington State. Arizona has played Washington and USC — two unbeaten teams with Pac-12 championship aspirations — within one score over the past two weeks. Arizona lost to Washington by only seven, and it took USC to a third overtime before losing by two points. Arizona has looked very good in these games. The Wildcats have made a lot of mistakes, which is what caused them to lose, but they held up very well in the trenches and looked stronger than USC for large portions of last week's game.

The other element of Arizona's improvement which demands more attention is the unintended change at quarterback. Jayden de Laura, the Day 1 starter, got injured. Freshman Noah Fifita was pressed into service, but he actually seems to be better than de Laura. This was not planned by Arizona coach Jedd Fisch; this was an unexpected turn of events. De Laura is very talented but is also turnover-prone. Fifita has the intelligence and poise of a good quarterback. He doesn't have de Laura's athleticism, and his ceiling isn't as high as de Laura's, but he doesn't make nearly as many mistakes as de Laura does, and that's where Arizona becomes a noticeably better team.

Now we get to see if Fifita can really sustain a high level of play, or if Arizona threw all of its emotional energy into the Washington and USC games.

Here are the Arizona-Washington State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Arizona-Washington State Odds

Arizona Wildcats: +7.5 (-106)

Washington State Cougars: -7.5 (-114)

Over: 57.5 (-115)

Under: 57.5 (-105)

How To Watch Arizona vs Washington State

Time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Arizona Could Cover the Spread

Washington State quarterback Cam Ward played very poorly last week against UCLA. When he lit up Oregon State in a 38-35 victory for Washington State earlier this season, Ward seemingly overachieved, playing at a level we haven't usually seen from him. Ward is, interestingly enough, comparable to Jayden de Laura, who used to be the Wazzu quarterback before he transferred to Arizona. When Ward is great, he's awesome, but when he is bad, he is really atrocious. We saw that against UCLA. With Noah Fifita, Arizona might have the steadier quarterback in this game, a player who will commit fewer key mistakes. Arizona's last two strong efforts against Washington and USC will, if replicated, lead to a Wildcat win.

Why Washington State Could Cover the Spread

The Cougars did not play well at UCLA, but now they are back home in Pullman. This should help them. Washington State has already won two high-profile home games this season against Wisconsin and Oregon State. You can find a lot of teams that play really well at home and struggle on the road. Some of those teams reside in the Pac-12. Home field is probably worth a touchdown if not 10 points for Washington State in this game. Arizona, having played a triple-overtime game in Los Angeles versus USC, might be exhausted for this game.

Final Arizona-Washington State Prediction & Pick

Washington State plays well at home, and Arizona might be emotionally spent after the past two weeks. Take Wazzu.

Final Arizona-Washington State Prediction & Pick: Washington State -7.5