Arizona visits West Virginia in Big 12 play. Arizona has played much better than when they first met in the Bahamas earlier this year. Since their last loss, Arizona has won four straight. West Virginia has been a surprise team this year and has won seven straight games entering this game. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Arizona-West Virginia prediction and pick.

Arizona is 8-5 this season, with only notable wins against TCU and Cincinnati. They have had big losses in Wisconsin, Duke, Oklahoma, West Virginia, and UCLA. This season, the backcourt between Caleb Love and Jaden Bradley is the key for the Wildcats. They are playing much better recently and can make a big statement in this game on the road against West Virginia in a rematch.

West Virginia is 11-2 this season, with notable wins against Gonzaga, Arizona, Georgetown, Kansas, and Oklahoma State. Javon Small and Tucker DeVries have been the engines that make this offense go for the Mountaineers. DeVries has been injured and it's questionable if he will be available in this game. Small needs to do even more and will be key in this rematch against Arizona.

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+

Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread/Win

Despite some shooting struggles, Arizona started slow but has gotten back on track as one of the best offenses in the Big 12. They score 84.8 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 48.5%, and a three-point percentage of 31%. Three Wildcats are averaging over double digits, with Caleb Love leading at 16.3 points per game. Next, Jaden Bradley leads in assists at 3.7 per game. The Wildcats go as this backcourt goes between both Bradley and Love. The offense is the calling card of Tommy Lloyd's teams, and while this team has struggled compared to his past teams, this offense is still lethal. This is an extremely difficult matchup for this offense against West Virginia and their defense. Still, trust Tommy Lloyd and Caleb Love to get buckets in this matchup.

Arizona's defense has been inconsistent this season, but they are playing better recently. They allow 68.6 points per game, 39.7% from the field, and 32.7% from behind the arc. Tobe Awaka has been a beast down low and the most consistent rebounder, leading the team with 7.3 per game. Then, both KJ Lewis and Henris Veesar are tied for the team lead in blocks at 0.7 per game. Four different Wildcats are averaging at least one steal per game, with Jaden Bradley leading the team with 2.2. The Wildcats made a point to get tougher on defense, and so far, things have been good but not great. They still have a good matchup in this game because West Virginia has not been all that impressive this year on offense, and they might not have Tucker DeVries, Jayden Stone, and Amani Hansberry available in this matchup.

West Virginia has been inconsistent on offense. They score 75.6 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 44%, and a three-point percentage of 35.2%. Three Mountaineers are averaging over double digits this season, with Javon Small leading the way at 19.5 points per game, and he will have even more pressure on him if Tucker DeVries is not available in this game. Next, Javon Small also leads in assists at 4.8 per game. This offense has the tools to win, but things get very tough if DeVries is unavailable. Arizona is finding its identity on defense, and putting so much pressure on Small in this game will make things much more difficult for the Mountaineers.

Why West Virginia Will Cover The Spread/Win

West Virginia's defense has been great this year. They allow 62.5 points per game, 37.1% from the field and 27.4% from behind the arc. Down low, Amani Hansberry has been the key, averaging 6.3 rebounds per game. Then, three players average at least one block per game, with Eduardo Andre leading at 2.3. Finally, three Mountaineers average at least one steal per game, with Javon Small leading at two per game. This defense is why the Mountaineers are having the season they are having. They have locked down teams across the board and have already done it to Arizona in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Final Arizona-West Virginia Prediction & Pick

Tucker DeVries might not be available, and with Arizona playing better, the Wildcats have a big advantage in this game. Arizona has already played the Mountaineers and knows what to expect, so I think Arizona will get revenge in the rematch. Expect Caleb Love to lead the Wildcats to a win and cover in Morgantown.

Final Arizona-West Virginia Prediction & Pick: Arizona -2.5 (-102)