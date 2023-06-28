The Arkansas football, NFL, and Michigan football communities are in mourning today after the death of former quarterback Ryan Mallett.

The longtime quarterback Mallett died in a drowning accident in Florida. He was 35. According to radio host John Babors, Mallett was “the best QB in Razorback history.”

Mallett played his college ball in Ann Arbor before transferring to play for the Arkansas football program in Little Rock.

He played two seasons with the Razorbacks, where his college career took off. He threw for over 3,600 yards during both of his seasons with the SEC based program. The Texarkana, Texas native's success led to his drafting at pick #74 by the New England Patriots in 2011.

On Tuesday, Arkansas football released its statement in memory of the hulking 6-foot-6 quarterback, who tragically drowned during an incident in Florida.

We are shocked and saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett. He was a Razorback legend with larger-than-life talent and a personality to match. He led our program to some of our best moments in recent memory. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are… pic.twitter.com/aYlMOBkHAV — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) June 27, 2023

“RIP! Retire his number!” wrote one fan in response. “RIP Ryan. Thanks for all the fun games you gave to the college football family,” another fan said. “My heart goes out to all his fans and loved ones,” another added.

Mallett was a five-star recruit out of Texas who followed Chad Henne with Michigan football. He transferred to Arkansas football after his 2007 campaign with the Wolverines. Mallett redshirted and became the Razorbacks' starter in 2009, leading the team to eight wins that season.

He was also memorialized on the NFL's official Twitter account.

“The NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” it read.

Michigan football also released a statement along with a retweet of the NFL post.

“Michigan Football extends its deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and former teammates of QB Ryan Mallett. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mallett family.”

Mallett played 21 NFL games total for the Patriots, Texans and Ravens.