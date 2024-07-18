SEC Media Days are currently taking place, and Arkansas football head Sam Pittman took the podium on Thursday. The Razorbacks had a rough season in 2023 as they finished 4-8, and they only won one game in conference play. In years prior, it looked like Arkansas had made some progress in the SEC, but last year was a big step in the wrong direction. Pittman knows that he needs to turn things around this year, and he has him team focused on embrace.

“Our focus is to embrace the Hog,” Sam Pittman said, according to a post from Michael Casagrande.

Will embracing the Hog help Arkansas football win game this season? That we don't know, but that's what Pittman wants his team to be doing right now.

After a season like last year, Arkansas needs to, at the very least, get back to a bowl game this year. It will be tough to do in the loaded SEC, but the Razorbacks should get three free wins in their non-conference slate, and they do avoid Georgia and Alabama in conference play. They need to find a way to find that six win mark.

Sam Pittman wants more than just a bowl game

A realistic goal for the Arkansas football team would be making a bowl game, but Sam Pittman is obviously thinking about doing more than that. It doesn't matter what a team's record was last year or what the media thinks they will do, the ultimate goal is to win the conference. Pittman was asked if he thinks conferences should eliminate the conference championship game, and he noted that he would like to play in one.

“I'd like to get to the damn SEC title game,” Pittman said, according to a post from Brett McMurphy.

One issue that Arkansas had last year was losing close games, and that is something that needs to be fixed. They lost eight games last season, and five of those losses were by seven points or less.

“We have to finish season better, we did not do that well (last year),” Pittman added. “We have to figure out how to win close games.”

One thing that might help Arkansas football this season is the return of Bobby Petrino. He was the head coach of the Razorbacks from 2008-2011, and he is now back as the offensive coordinator.

“I hire people, I give my opinion, but (Bobby Petrino's) the offensive coordinator & it's his responsibility,” Sam Pittman said. “I would want to work for me, if I was an offensive coordinator (because) I'm gonna let you go get 'em. (I) give him freedom to run what's best. We've giving him the freedom to go score points.”

So far, it sounds like things have been going well for Bobby Petrino at Arkansas. He has been here before, and Pittman noted that Petrino has helped him a lot.

“Bobby (Petrino) has been a great resource for me,” Pittman said. “He's not only a wonderful offensive coordinator, but a great coach. We decide collectively what's best for the University of Arkansas football team.”

Arkansas fans are excited to have Petrino back, and maybe he will be able to help get this team back to the postseason. This is an important season for the Razorbacks.