There wasn’t a lot to discuss from Arkansas’s 70-0 Week One victory over the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, but Razorbacks runningback Ja’Quinden Jackson certainly had a moment that has been talked about in the college football world.

Jackson scored a touchdown on a toss play to put Arkansas up 20-0. Instead of doing the traditional celebration, Jackson went over to the Golden Lion cheerleaders and waved at them. The moment caught the attention of college football fans around the nation and it dominated conversation during that Thursday night slate of games.

Many speculated if he planned to do that or if it was just a spur-of-the-moment occurrence. Per Jackson in an interview on the SEC Network show Out Of Pocket, he had every intention to do what he did.

“I mean…I told my teammate…Tyrone Broden, I was like, ‘I gotta score on their sideline so I can wave at them.’ So once I did it, I, uh, I seen it. There it is. So I went to the left side.”

Jackson ended up having a fantastic day of football. He rushed for 101 yards and 2 touchdowns while also catching 2 passes for 20 yards. University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff unfortunately were never competitive in the game, a fact that Golden Lions head coach Alonzo Hampton probably foresaw prior to the game.

Hampton spoke about the game on the SWAC Coaches Call on August 26th before the game occurred, tampering expectations of an upset akin to what the Lady Golden Lions basketball team did to Arkansas under former head coach Dawn Thornton last season.

“It’s football. Alright? It’s 11 men against 11 men. At the end of the day, you talking about 60 minutes. You gotta look that man in the eye for 60 minutes and whup him time and time again.”

UAPB rounded back into form after beating fellow in-state HBCU Arkansas Baptist 73-0. Now, they head to Memphis, Tennessee to play Tennessee State University in the famed Southern Heritage Classic.