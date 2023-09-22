The Arkansas Razorbacks will meet #21-ranked LSU this weekend in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. We're here to share our college football odds series, make an Arkansas-LSU prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Arkansas lost 38-31 to BYU in their last game. Initially, the Razorbacks led 24-21 at Halftime. But the Razorbacks could not hold the lead and collapsed in the second half. Significantly, KJ Jefferson passed for 247 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. AJ Green rushed nine times for 86 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, Andrew Armstrong had nine receptions for 98 yards, while Luke Hasz had four receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown.

LSU destroyed Mississippi State 41-14. Significantly, they led 24-7 at the half. They looked back as they continued to put their foot on the gas in the second half. Ultimately, Jayden Daniels went 30 for 34 for 361 yards with two touchdowns. Daniels also rushed 15 times for 64 yards and two scores. Additionally, Malik Mabers had 13 receptions for 239 yards and two scores, while Brian Thomas Jr. had seven receptions for 60 yards.

LSU leads the series 41-23-2. Significantly, the Tigers defeated the Razorbacks 13-10 in a tight defensive showdown last season. LSU has won six of the past seven games in this series. Conversely, Arkansas won the previous battle in Baton Rouge when they won 16-13 on November 13, 2021. Daniels went 8 for 15 with 86 yards and an interception in the last battle with the Razorbacks. Additionally, Nabers had just two catches for 24 yards.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Arkansas-LSU Odds

Arkansas: +17.5 (-110)

LSU: -17.5 (-110)

Over: 54.5 (-110)

Under: 54.5 (-110)

How to Watch Arkansas vs. LSU

TV: ESPN

Stream: Fubo and Sling TV

Time: 6:59 PM ET/3:59 PM PT

Why Arkansas Will Cover The Spread

Arkansas must do a better job of protecting the lead. Hence, the defense must not collapse late in the game. The offense has plenty of stars that can lift them up. Therefore, expect some action from these players.

Jefferson has passed for 629 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception while running 31 times for 80 yards and a touchdown. Green has rushed 28 times for 190 yards and two scores, while Rashod Dubionion has rushed 26 times for 96 yards and a touchdown. Armstrong currently has 18 receptions for 197 yards and three touchdowns. Also, Isaac Teslaa has 10 receptions for 143 yards and a touchdown. Jaedon Wilson has seven receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown.

The defense has thrived with plenty of playmakers. First, there is Jaheim Thomas, who has 19 solo tackles and 2.5 sacks. Keivie Rose has three solo tackles and 1.5 sacks. Meanwhile, Trajuan Jeffcoat has three solo tackles and 1.5 sacks. Additionally, Landon Jackson has eight solo tackles and two sacks. The Razorbacks have five interceptions as a unit. Thus, expect them to come out with the goal of picking off a talented offense.

Arkansas will cover the spread if Jefferson can move the chains and avoid the pass rush. Then, the defense must stop this deadly offense and prevent the game from getting out of hand.

Why LSU Will Cover The Spread

LSU exploded last week on offense. Furthermore, the offense continues to excel. Expect some more action from a team that has dynamic players that can move all over the field.

Daniels has passed for 976 yards, eight touchdowns, and one interception while rushing 35 times for 156 yards and two scores. Additionally, he has some weapons at his disposal. Logan Diggs has rushed 24 times for 156 yards and a touchdown while also catching four passes for 48 yards. Josh Williams has also rushed 14 times for 104 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Nabers has 24 receptions for 393 yards and three touchdowns. Brian Thomas Jr. has 20 catches for 280 yards and three touchdowns.

The Tigers have some playmakers on defense that can create havoc. Thus, expect them to continue to thrive. Major Burns has four solo tackles and a sack. Likewise, Mekhi Wingo has added three solo tackles and one sack. These players can make plays from all over the field. Therefore, expect them both to make an impact in this game.

LSU will cover the spread if Daniels can continue to play well by passing the ball efficiently and then running the ball when there are open lanes. Then, the Tigers must find a way to slow Jefferson down.

Final Arkansas-LSU Prediction & Pick

These two played a tight game last season. Yes, LSU is ranked. But the Razorbacks also have played well this season and will look to bounce back. Expect a tight game as both teams battle each other from start to finish. Consequently, LSU will not score enough to cover the spread.

Final Arkansas-LSU Prediction & Pick: Arkansas: +17.5 (-110)