The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will put their unbeaten records to the test when they face off on Saturday afternoon. Both teams will take on their first power-four program of the season after victories over inferior opponents in Week 1. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Arkansas-Oklahoma State prediction and pick.

Arkansas had a 70-0 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff to begin their season, which was a good sign for Razorbacks fans. Arkansas' past teams may have slept-walked through a season opener against that weak opponent, but their offensive success is encouraging. The team was interested in how their transfer quarterback Taylen Green would look, and he impressed the coaching staff with his performance. The former Boise State signal-caller had 229 passing yards and four total touchdowns. It seems like Sam Pittman made the correct move in bringing in Bobby Petrino to run the offense.

Oklahoma State will get massive contributions from Ollie Gordon this season, and he had a good start in the Cowboys' 44-20 victory over South Dakota State. However, Alan Bowman led the way for Oklahoma State, throwing 267 yards and three touchdowns.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Arkansas-Oklahoma State Odds

Arkansas: +7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +245

Oklahoma State: -7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -310

Over: 62.5 (-110)

Under: 62.5 (-110)

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State

Time: noon ET/9:00 AM PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Arkansas Could Cover The Spread/Win

Arkansas will have difficulties keeping up with the Oklahoma State offense. However, their chances of doing it have increased with Petrino running the offense. Albeit against a weaker defense in Arkansas Pine-Bluff, the Razorbacks scored ten touchdowns on ten possessions in the season opener.

The question is whether Taylen Green's success in Week 1 will carry over to a team like Big 12 Championship runner-up Oklahoma State. The dual-threat quarterback added 88 yards on the ground to his 229 passing yards against a weaker FCS team in Arkansas Pine-Bluff, but the Cowboys will be a different animal. The best comparison could be last season in Boise State when he had 244 passing yards and 31 rushing yards against National Championship runner-up Washington. Green likely learned from that game and brings some experience into this matchup.

Why Oklahoma State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ollie Gordon II could be in a prime position to have one of his best games of the season in this matchup. The Razorbacks were 80th in team defense in 2023 and allowed nearly 28 points per game. The concerning thing for the Razorbacks is they allowed 154 rushing yards per game. We know the Razorbacks' offense has improved, but it could be a long night if their defense hasn't followed suit.

Final Arkansas-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

The Cowboys being over a touchdown favorite against Arkansas isn't surprising when looking at their past few seasons. However, these Razorbacks aren't the ones we've seen in the past. Arkansas' offense will give the Cowboys plenty of trouble, as they were 114th in yards per play allowed last season and were bottom 15 in explosive run and pass rate. Green will thrive on explosive plays with his dual-threat abilities and Oklahoma State may have no match if they aren't much better than last season.

Oklahoma State allowed six fewer yards than South Dakota State in Week 1 and achieved the blowout win because of the Jackrabbits' inability to convert in crucial situations. It could be a different story against Petrino's offense, meaning we will back the Razorbacks to cover a close one.

Final Arkansas-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick: Arkansas +7.5 (-105)