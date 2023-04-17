The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office is currently reviewing a sexual assault allegation against actor Armie Hammer. Hammer has been under investigation for sexual assault since February of 2021 after a woman accused him of raping her, per CNN.

Hammer, known for his roles in films such as Call Me By Your Name and The Social Network, has been a prominent figure in Hollywood. However, these allegations have cast a shadow over his career and public image.

The alleged victim, under the pseudonym Effie, spoke out against the trauma she has experienced. She stated, “I am severely traumatized by Armie. I feel disgusted that he’s not taking accountability for what he did to me, and that he’s resorted to attacking me.” Her statement reflects the importance but potential negative repercussions of survivors speaking out and holding their perpetrators accountable.

Armie Hammer has vehemently denied the accusations, stating that his interactions with the woman and others have all been “completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.”

It’s come to attention that Hammer has what he calls an “intense and extreme lifestyle,” which is a light way of phrasing it. Effie has accused him of violently raping her for over four hours in Los Angeles in 2017. He committed other violent actions against her, to which she didn’t consent. She feared he was going to kill her.

While Hammer claims its part of his lifestyle, these claims do not adhere to the rules of BDSM which is a consensual form of sexual expression. It involves the clear establishment of boundaries, communication, and mutual consent. It’s important to note that BDSM activities should be safe, sane, and consensual. These allegations do not fall under this category.