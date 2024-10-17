Army football head coach Jeff Monken is ready for his team's matchup against Navy a little ahead of schedule, it seems. Navy moved into the top 25 rankings this week, and Monken gave a blunt response to their success this season.

“Do they still have a football program at that school?,” Monken said on Wednesday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

Army and Navy have each started 6-0 this season. The Black Knights are the No. 23 team in the country, averaging 39.6 points per game and 2,219 rushing yards. Quarterback Bryson Daily is leading Army in both passing and rushing, and the senior dual-threat will likely sustain for the rest of the year. Running back Kanye Udoh is right behind him with 531 yards and seven touchdowns.

Jeff Monken's career at Army football

Much of the reason for Army's success this season has been because of their head coach. They went 6-6 for the previous two seasons, and Monken has helped the Black Knights shift into a new gear in 2024.

Racking up dominant victories against Temple, Tulsa and UAB in the last three weeks, Army is a heavy favorite to be crowned AAC champions this season. Better yet, Monken and Co. have a chance to distance themselves from the pack and prove they're the best when they face Navy in their final regular-season game on December 14.

Monken has a career record of 76-55 as Army football's head coach. He has a reason to hold the rivalry feelings toward Navy, winning three of the last four games against them, and ahead with a 6-4 record overall when they've met.

Army will be up against another strong test when East Carolina travels to West Point in Week 8 of the college football season. Kickoff is set for 12:00 PM ET at Michie Stadium. Army continues its best season since 1945. Monken should have no issues with guiding them on the journey.