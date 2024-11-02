The No. 21 ranked Army football program takes on Air Force football but received some less-than-flattering news about their quarterback, Bryson Daily, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. “Army quarterback Bryson Daily will be inactive for today’s game vs. Air Force. Junior Dewayne Coleman is set to make his first career start for the Black Knights.”

Army football is undefeated on the season, winning their last game 45-28 against East Carolina. They're still undefeated on the season and have won each game by 17 points or more. Daily himself has had quite the season thus far. He has only 629 passing yards, and seven touchdowns, but has done his work on the ground. He has 909 rushing yards and a conference-leading 19 rushing touchdowns.

As a result of Daily's play, the Black Knights made some history, along with their rivals, Navy football. For the first time in 64 years, both Army football and Navy football were ranked in the Associated Press Top 25. Army has a triple-option offense and flexbone formation.

In layman's terms, Daily has the freedom to run with the ball as he pleases. It's worked considering they're undefeated. Also, having two running backs in the backfield does wonders for the offense. It keeps their defense guessing continuously.

Will Army football be fine without Bryson Daily?

Considering how dominant Daily is on the ground, it could be tough for the Black Knights. Army ranks first in the nation with 359.1 rushing yards per game on average. Also, they're fourth among FBS teams with 42.4 points per game in scoring offense.

In limited playing time, Coleman has proven he can be the signal-caller. He completed 6 of 8 passes for 73 yards and a touchdown this season. On the ground, he's more than respectable, having 22 attempts for 94 yards and a rushing touchdown.

The Black Knights opponent has a 1-6 record and dropped their last six games. They've allowed more than 20 points, four times this year. Also, Army's rival, Navy, scored 34 points on Air Force in October. Considering that Army head coach Jeff Monken fired a shot at Navy, this could be another opportunity to stick it to their rival.

In the meantime, they'll eagerly await Daily's return. However, reports said that Daily shouldn't miss the rest of the season. Although it didn't say when he would return, it's an encouraging sign, nonetheless. The Black Knights will hope Coleman can keep them running through possibly their eighth win of the season against a lacking Air Force team.