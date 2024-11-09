The Army Black Knights are off to their first 8-0 start since 1996, and are one of just five remaining unbeaten teams across the entire NCAA. The catalyst of this remarkable start has been senior quarterback Bryson Daily. However, not all of the credit can go to Daily for this 8-0 start, because he hasn't been under center for all eight of those games.

Daily missed last Saturday's 20-3 win over Air Force with an undisclosed injury, but the Texas native wasn't going to miss an opportunity to return to his home state to play in a crucial AAC matchup against the North Texas Mean Green.

According to sources of ESPN's Pete Thamel, Daily returned to practice for a walk-through on Thursday and was a full participant in the Cadets practice on Friday. However, according to Thamel, even though Daily has “looked like himself” in practice, there is some concern about his ability to play a full game after a two-week stretch in which he only took part in one practice and one walk-through.

Thus far this season, Daily has rushed for 909 yards and an AAC best 19 touchdowns on just 138 carries. He's also completed 27-of-47 passes for 629 yards and 7 touchdowns. Only Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has more rushing touchdowns this season than the Army signal caller.

These next two games will provide the Black Knights their toughest tests of the season to date. North Texas is 5-3, and the Mean Green boast the country's 6th-highest scoring offense behind quarterback Chandler Morris, who is fourth in the NCAA in passing yards and second in passing touchdowns. Army will be on a bye next Saturday, but will return to action on November 23rd when they renew their rivalry with Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium.

If Army can get by North Texas on Saturday afternoon, it will mark the program's first 9-0 start to a season since 1996.