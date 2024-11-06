ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The No. 18 Army Black Knights (8-0, 6-0 AAC) take on the North Texas Mean Green (5-3, 2-2 AAC). It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Army-North Texas prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Army-North Texas College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Army-North Texas Odds

Army: -5.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -210

North Texas: +5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +172

Over: 63.5 (-110)

Under: 63.5 (-110)

How to Watch Army vs. North Texas

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Army Could Cover The Spread/Win

Army is off to an unbelievable start to the season. They are third in the AAC in yards per game, and a high percentage of those yards come from the run game. Army averages 340.1 yards per game on the ground, and that comes from two players mainly.

Bryson Daily is the quarterback, but Army does not pass the ball much. Daily has rushed for 909 yards on the season, and 19 touchdowns. Running back Kanye Udoh has rushed for 791 yards, and nine touchdowns on the season. These two are very tough runners, and you can expect that to continue on Saturday.

North Texas allows 4.7 yards per carry, and they have given up 16 touchdowns on the ground. Along with that, they have force rushers to fumble just one time. The Mean Green are not so mean when it comes to stopping the run. Army is going to be able to run the ball, and gain a lot of yards on the ground in this game. With that being the case, expect Army to have a big game on offense.

Why North Texas Could Cover The Spread/Win

North Texas has to find a way to stop the run. Army does not pass the ball often, and if they are forced to do so, they will lose. North Texas has struggled lately, but the Mean Green has to get back on track. If North Texas keeps Army from gaining a lot of rush yards, they will cover the spread.

North Texas does not have an easy task on offense. However, they have the ability to put up points. North Texas scores 40.8 points per game, which is the most in the AAC. Chandler Morris has thrown for the fourth-most yards in the NCAA, so he has a strong arm. He has struggled to take care of the ball, but Morris should be able to have a good game passing on Saturday.

North Texas, as mentioned, can score the football. In their four conference games, North Texas has scored 43.5 points per game. In order for them to win this game, or at least cover the spread, the Mean Green have to score the football. They have the ability to keep up on offense with Chandler Morris at QB, and their ability to run the ball, so that is good news. If they can just get the endzone, they will keep it within a touchdown.

Final Army-North Texas Prediction & Pick

I am expecting a high-scoring affair between these two teams. However, I did not mention how good Army is at defense. They have allowed more than 14 points just once this season. With the way they play defense, and how good they are at running the ball, I am going to take Army to cover the spread.

Final Army-North Texas Prediction & Pick: Army -5.5 (-115)