Arnold Schwarzenegger recently interviewed with CinemaBlend talking about his Netflix action-comedy series Fubar. During the interview, Schwarzenegger responded to Bruce Willis’ retirement from acting. It was announced last year by his family that he quit due to his aphasia diagnosis.

“I think that he’s fantastic,” Schwarzenegger said. “He was, always for years and years, is a huge, huge star. And I think that he will always be remembered as a great, great star. And a kind man. I understand that under his circumstances, health-wise, that he had to retire. But in general, you know, we never really retire. Action heroes, they reload.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Willis knew each other from their appearances in Sylvester Stallone’s The Expendables and The Expendables 2. However, Bruce Willis’ family announced in March 2022, that his diagnosis would make it impossible for him to continue acting, per Variety. Aphasia is the loss of ability to understand or express speech, usually due to brain damage.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” Willis’ family wrote. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Then, earlier this year in February, his condition progressed into frontotemporal dementia: it’s a common cause of dementia and occurs when nerve cells in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain are lost.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD),” his family shared. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”