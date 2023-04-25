The Premier League title could be one step away from being decided on Wednesday as current league leaders Arsenal travel to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City.

A first Premier League title since 2004 is still in Arsenal’s hands only slightly, but their task has been made much tougher after three successive draws against Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton.

As a result, they are now five points ahead of second-placed City who have two games in hand on the Gunners. Should Arsenal defeat Pep Guardiola’s men, they will still be two points clear even if City win their remaining games in hand.

The problem is Mikel Arteta’s side cannot falter anymore and absolutely have to win their last six league games. There’s also the fact that they also haven’t beaten Manchester City since 2015 and the task looks especially insurmountable away from home and given the team’s recent results and confidence.

However, that’s what makes Wednesday’s clash even more mouthwatering and enticing as it’s essentially now or never for Arsenal if they want to end their long league drought.

Here are how Arsenal fans are preparing for what is arguably the club’s most important fixture since the 2006 Champions League final:

Bring it home gunners pic.twitter.com/mi9wsNHGV2 — ThE $KippER ⏭️ (@muhammad__sy) April 25, 2023

1% chance 99% faith.. Faith can move mountains.. COYG @arsenal @man city — Fifi August (@fifi_august) April 22, 2023

I’ve ignored all things arsenal on my TL the last few days too much negativity. We fight until the end. Last two league titles have been won on the final day, it’s not over plenty more twists to come we got something for city COYG — Nervous Arsenal Fan, MS3 (@SkinnyOzil) April 24, 2023

I hope those Arsenal players realise they are about to play the game of their lives tomorrow. Everything they’ve worked hard to achieve since the beginning of the season would only make sense if we win tomorrow. It has to be a “win or nothing” mentality. — Dr. Cappa (@Cappadiszle) April 25, 2023

I feel like tomorrow's match is a win for @Arsenal 💪 — @🦋Femous Bannie🦋 (@stfemous64) April 25, 2023

It’s all on the line tomorrow. Win and the league is ours, loose and it’s second on the table — Paul Salmon (@salmonpaul76) April 25, 2023

Of course, Arsenal could draw or even lose to Manchester City and still win the Premier League as it’s still more than mathematically possible.

But with that said, it would still be highly unlikely given the ruthlessness and efficiency City have shown during the business end of the season over the years — especially now that they have a literal goal machine in Erling Haaland.