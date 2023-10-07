Bukayo Saka has not been totally ruled out for Arsenal's upcoming Premier League clash with Manchester City on Sunday.

Saka suffered an injury during their 2-1 Champions League defeat to Lens on Tuesday. The England international hobbled off the field with a muscle injury in the first half and had to be forced out for the rest of the contest.

The injury couldn't have come at the worst possible time for the Gunners, especially since they are going to face the league-leading Manchester City in a game that could have huge implications in the Premier League title race. Arsenal need to defeat Man City to overtake them in the standings and be in good position to take the top spot. Obviously, Saka's health setback is a huge blow to the chances of Mikel Arteta's men to secure the victory.

Fortunately, according to Arteta, Saka is still in “contention” to feature for Arsenal against City. Of course it depends on his recovery and conditioning level come game time, but the Gunners boss is not losing hope that the 22-year-old will get the greenlight to play.

“He is in contention, we'll see how he progresses from here to Sunday,” Arteta said, via BBC. “Obviously he had to leave the pitch [against RC Lens], that's never good news, but let's see how he recovers.”

Bukayo Saka has been phenomenal for Arsenal so far, tallying four goals and two assists in seven Premier League matches played so far. He also has a goal in the Champions League on top of two assists, so his potential absence against Manchester City could really be problematic for Arteta.

Arsenal need to be cautious about Saka's condition, though, as he has now been forced off the field in his last three games. Saka also had health issues against Tottenham and Bournemouth.

Here's hoping that Saka's injury isn't that significant and he'll be able to return sooner rather than later.