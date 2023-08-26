Arsenal have enjoyed a fantastic start to their Premier League campaign, edging Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace to make it two Premier League wins on the bounce. However, they are in for a major exodus in the last week of the transfer window.

According to the reports from the Mirror, Arsenal are prepared to sell nine players in the last week of the transfer window to raise £100m this summer and balance their financial books. The Gunners have signed four players this window, splashing £200m on Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and David Raya. However, they are aware of the lack of funds generated by player sales.

Granit Xhaka's move to Bayer Leverkusen generated the most funds, as he left for £12m. Alongside the Swiss' departure, there were modest fees for Matt Turner, Aaron Trusty, and Pablo Mari being moved on. The transfer window closes on September 1, and the Gunners know they have to balance the books and reduce their bloated first-team squad. There are still many players in the first-team squad that are not given minutes consistently.

Kieran Tierney and Folarin Balogun are the two names headlining the exits from Arsenal. Tierney has agreed to join Real Sociedad on a season-long loan move with the option to buy. Moreover, Balogun is set to join AS Monaco. The young striker spent the last season on loan at Stade Reims, scoring 21 goals in Ligue 1 across 37 appearances. Arsenal would be happy to accept any significant fee for their academy graduate. Albert Sambi Lokonga and Takehiro Tomiyasu are also on the exit list, but the long-term injury of Timber may allow Tomiyasu to stick around.