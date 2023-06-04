Paris Saint-Germain are eyeing up a move for Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

According to GOAL, the Ligue 1 champions are willing to make a new offer for the Brazilian in the summer, having been interested in his services last year.

PSG sporting director Luis Campos is also said to be a fan of the player especially with Sergio Ramos departing the club. However, Magalhaes is happy in North London and intends on staying at the Emirates Stadium.

Magalhaes joined the Gunners from Ligue 1 side Lille in 2020 and has gone on to become a key player for Mikel Arteta's side.

A fixture in the starting eleven, the 25-year-old played all 38 league games for Arsenal this season as the club finished second in the league — their highest league finish since 2016.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In addition, he played 48 games in all competitions which is the most he's featured for the club since his arrival.

Gabriel's performances early on in the season earned him new long-term contract running until 2027.

“I’m very happy to sign this new contract with Arsenal, because it's such a big club,” Magalhaes said at the time. “It’s my dream and today is the best day of my life. I’m so happy to extend my contract here. Every game the supporters are pushing the team in the stadium. It’s why I’m so happy to stay here.

“Arsenal is my home. In the future, I want to win games for Arsenal, I want to win trophies with Arsenal and stay here for a long time because it’s my home.”

If PSG are to get Gabriel, they'll not only have to convince the player; they'll also have to pay a large transfer fee given his contract situation.