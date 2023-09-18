Arsenal‘s captain, Martin Odegaard, has emphasized the intense competition within the squad, even suggesting that nobody, including himself, is immune to being dropped, reported by GOAL. This statement came after manager Mikel Arteta‘s surprise decision to bench Aaron Ramsdale in favor of summer signing David Raya for the Gunners' recent match against Everton.

Ramsdale, an England international, had been a consistent presence in Arsenal's starting lineup since joining the club. However, Arteta's decision to rotate goalkeepers demonstrates his commitment to proving that no player is untouchable.

Odegaard, who has been a standout performer for Arsenal, acknowledged the fierce competition within the squad. He explained that the quality displayed in training sessions highlights the need for every player to maintain their best form consistently. Odegaard views this competition as a positive force that will drive improvement within the team.

In addition to addressing the competition, Martin Odegaard praised Ramsdale's reaction to being benched against Everton. Despite the disappointment of not starting, Ramsdale remained a supportive and enthusiastic presence on the sidelines, cheering on his teammates. Odegaard commended Ramsdale's character and positive response to the situation, highlighting the strong team spirit within Arsenal.

As Arsenal looks forward to their long-awaited return to Champions League action with a match against Dutch giants PSV, Ramsdale will be eager to regain his place in the starting lineup. The competition for positions in the team continues to drive players to perform at their best, ensuring that Arsenal remains a highly competitive side both domestically and in European competition.