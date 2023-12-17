Mikel Arteta is loving Kai Havertz, who is on fire after his slow start at Arsenal.

Arsenal took home a 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday. That win got them to 39 points on the season and helped cement their place at the top of the English Premier League table. Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz scored the second goal on Sunday and is on a hot streak over the last month, which thrills his manager, Mikel Arteta.

“Arteta: ‘Kai Havertz again? He’s top’.,” European football insider Fabrizio Roman reported on Sunday. “‘His confidence is growing. He feels more secure and you can see that. His performances, the intelligence he shows on the pitch, the aggression, his work rate… top’.”

The high praise for Kai Havertz from Mikel Arteta comes as the 24-year-old German midfielder is finally finding his feet for the Gunners. Havertz moved across London this summer as Arsenal scooped him up from Chelsea for a cool €75 million.

The offensive playmaker started slow this season but is on a tear of late. Since Nov. 25, Havertz has three English Premier League goals and one Champions League tally.

If Mikel Arteta wants to stay at the top of the EPL table, they need Havertz to keep up his torrid pace. The Gunners are currently just one point ahead of Liverpool and Aston Villa and five points ahead of the defending champions, Manchester City.

Arsenal’s lead could evaporate as soon as next Saturday, as the team has Liverpool at Anfield. On the heels of that, Arsenal's tough festive period continues with a trip to West Ham on Dec. 28 and a visit from Fulham on Dec. 31. Then, the Gunners start 2024 with Liverpool again, this time in the FA Cup in Jan. 7, 2024.