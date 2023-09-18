Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Gabriel Martinelli‘s injury. He revealed that the Brazilian forward suffered a hamstring issue before being substituted during the match against Everton, reported by GOAL.

Martinelli's appearance at Goodison Park was cut short after just 24 minutes due to the injury. He had a chance on goal, but it was disallowed after a VAR offside review. The 20-year-old was replaced by Leandro Trossard, who went on to score the only goal of the game.

Arteta, in a post-match interview with Sky Sports, confirmed the injury and stated, “He felt something in his hamstring, so he will need to be assessed.”

Despite Martinelli's early exit, Arsenal managed to secure a narrow victory over Everton. The Gunners utilized short corner routines effectively, with Trossard's goal stemming from one such routine. Arteta emphasized the importance of having different strategies and tactics to break down opponents.

“Obviously, they are very strong in the box, so we need alternatives,” Arteta explained. “It's about creating a story in the game, and the players have to sense when is the best moment to do it.”

Arteta also highlighted the significance of maximizing opportunities from set-pieces like corners to secure victories.

Arsenal's unbeaten streak continues in the 2023-24 Premier League season, with the team collecting 13 points from their first five fixtures. The Gunners currently sit fourth in the league table, and their ability to adapt their tactics bodes well for their prospects in the campaign.

As for Gabriel Martinelli, further assessment will determine the extent of his hamstring injury and how long he may be sidelined, which will be of concern to Arsenal as they aim to maintain their strong start to the season.