Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update on Gabriel Martinelli, indicating that the Brazilian winger is not yet ruled out of the upcoming north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, reported by GOAL.

Martinelli was forced off the pitch after just 24 minutes in a Premier League match against Everton, raising doubts about his availability for the highly anticipated clash against Spurs at Emirates Stadium. He subsequently missed Arsenal's 4-0 Champions League victory over PSV due to a hamstring injury.

However, Mikel Arteta remains hopeful that Martinelli could still feature in the crucial match against their local rivals. During a press conference, Arteta stated, “Thomas Partey is still out. The rest are available but there aren't any other big issues. Gabi [Martinelli], we are still assessing him. He is not ruled out at this stage.”

Arsenal faces a selection dilemma not only with Martinelli but also in the goalkeeping department. David Raya has been preferred as the first-choice goalkeeper in the last two games, leaving England international Aaron Ramsdale on the bench. Arteta praised Ramsdale's professionalism and attitude in response to the decision, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a positive atmosphere within the squad.

As Arsenal prepares for the North London Derby, the team has made an impressive start to the 2023-24 campaign, amassing 13 points from their opening five Premier League games. In addition to Martinelli's potential return, the Gunners received a boost with club captain Martin Odegaard signing a new contract, further strengthening the squad.

Arsenal fans will be eagerly awaiting further updates on Gabriel Martinelli's fitness as they look forward to the highly anticipated clash with their arch-rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.