Mikel Arteta has opened up on the upcoming summer transfer window and Arsenal’s plans. The Gunners have enjoyed their best Premier League season since 2015/16 when they finished runners-up to Leicester City. However, Arteta knows that the squad needs excellence in their transfer strategy to compete for trophies next season.

According to the report from Fabrizio Romano, Arteta said: “We’ve to seek excellence in everything that we touch and participate in so that it’s going to have a big impact at the club. We have an auspicious plan”.

Currently, Arsenal have the youngest squad in the Premier League. Despite their lack of experience, they were fantastic throughout their campaign and were on the verge of their first Premier League title since 2004. However, a capitulation in the last couple of months saw Manchester City blow the North London club out of the title picture. Since the Premier League has gone to City again, it has been said that the lack of spine within the Arsenal squad has been fundamental to their poor results in recent weeks.

Granit Xhaka is set to depart the North London club at the end of the season. On the other hand, Arsenal have secured a long-term deal for Bukayo Saka. Hence, their planning has already begun for next season. However, they must add experience to their team because the team needs leaders to guide them through the critical phases of the season. There are reports linking Declan Rice, Mason Mount, and Ilkay Gundogan to Arsenal.

Apart from their Premier League performance, Arsenal didn’t have much to celebrate regarding their domestic and European Cup performances. They lost to Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League Round of 16 and got eliminated by Manchester City and Brighton in the FA Cup and League Cup, respectively.