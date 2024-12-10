ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the top teams in the Champions League face off as Arsenal faces Monaco. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with an Arsenal-Monaco prediction and pick.

Arsenal enters the game at 3-1-1 in UCL play. They opened up slow, going to a 0-0 draw with Atalanta. Still, they would rebound with back-to-back clean sheet wins over PSG and Shakhtar Donetsk. they would fall 1-0 to Inter, but rebound last time out. In their last game, they beat Sporting 3-0. Meanwhile, Monaco is 3-1-1 in UCL play as well. they opened up with a win over Barcelona, before a draw with Dinamo Zagreb. They would then win two straight before falling to SL Benfica 3-1.

These two squads faced off twice in the 2015 Champions League. Monaco took the first game 3-1, while Arsenal won the second game 2-0.

Here are the Arsenal-Monaco Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Arsenal-Monaco Odds

Arsenal: -340

Monaco: +900

Draw: +470

Over 2.5 goals: -166

Under 2.5 goals: +136

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Monaco

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Paramount+

Why Arsenal Will Win

Arsenal has scored well this year. In 22 fixtures they are scoring 2.05 goals per game, while scoring in 18 of 22 fixtures. They have not been as potent in Champions League play. Arsenal is scoring 1.6 goals per game, but have scored in just three of five fixtures. Still, both times they failed to score in the tournament, they were on the road. When they have scored in UCL play, it has been early in the game. They have scored six goals in the first half while scoring in three of five games in the first half.

Bukayo Saka has led the way for Arsenal. He has scored five goals with ten assists in EPL play. That is on an expected 3.9 goals and 5.5 assists this year. In UCL play, he has two goals and an assist already this year. That goal total is on an expected 1.3 goals. Further, Kai Havertz has been solid as well. In EPL play he has five goals on an expected 5.8, with two assists. He has scored twice in UCL play. Finally, Leandro Trossard has a goal and an assist in UCL play, with a missed penalty kick. In EPL play, he has three goals and an assist.

Arsenal has also been solid on defense overall. They have allowed just 18 goals in 22 matches this year, good for .82 goals per game. Further, they have allowed just two goals in Champions League play this year. David Raya is expected to be in goal for Arsenal. He has allowed just two goals while saving 92.9 percent of shots on target in UCL play this year.

Why Monaco Will Win

Monaco has also scored well this year. They are scoring 1.89 goals per game this year over their 19 games. Further, they have scored in 17 of 19 fixtures this year. In Champions League play, they are scoring even better. They have scored 12 goals in Champions League play, good for 2.4 goals per game. Further, they have scored in all five games so far in Champions League play. They have scored in three of five games in the first half but have yet to do so on the road.

Eliesse Ben Seghir has led the way for Monaco in league play. He has scored four goals on an expected 2.8 goals this year. He also has three assists this season in domestic league play. In UCL play, he has scored just once though. Maghnes Akilouche and Takumi Minamino have led the way in UCL play for Monaco. Akilouche has scored twice while adding an assist in UCL play. He has two goals and five assists in domestic league play. Minamino has also scored twice and added an assist in UCL play. He has just one goal and one assist in domestic league play.

Monaco has given up 19 goals in 19 matches this year so far. In Champions League play, the average number of goals against per game has gone up. They are giving up 1.4 goals per game in UCL play. Phillip Kohn and Radoslaw Majecki have split time in goal this year. Majecki has seen more time and has been the better goaltender, with a 75 percent save percentage in UCL play.

Final Arsenal-Monaco Prediction & Pick

Arsenal should be able to get the win in this one, but the question is will they give up a goal? They have given up goals in just two of the five fixtures in UCL play. Still, Monaco has scored in all five fixtures in UCL play. Further, both teams have scored in four of five UCL games for Monaco. They will get a goal in this one, making the best play on the total.

Final Arsenal-Monaco Prediction & Pick: Over 2.5 (-166)