With the NBA season underway, everyone is excited to see which players show significant improvement and which of them fall off. As most media experts do during the early stages of the season, they'll predict who'll win some of the league's prestigious individual awards. But to remove any bias and base predictions solely on data, we've decided to let artificial intelligence do the predicting for us.

In this simulation, we've once again chosen two AI chatbots, ChatGPT and Google Gemini to provide data-driven predictions on who will win the following awards: Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player of the Year, and League MVP.

Rookie of the Year

For the first simulation, the AI bots couldn’t come to a consensus, further showing how evenly matched this year’s rookie class actually is. According to ChatGPT, Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey is the top choice, while Gemini has chosen Reed Sheppard from the Houston Rockets.

ChatGPT's prediction on Edey is mostly based on his potential for significant playing time as the Grizzlies starting center. With Ja Morant back and healthy, Edey should find himself as a prime beneficiary to Morant's no-look dimes.

Gemini, however, sees Sheppard’s shooting and versatility as a game-changer for the Rockets despite their crowded backcourt. Given how some of the rookies have failed to even score double figures through their first few games, Sheppard’s sharpshooting and quick adaptation to the NBA level should make him a strong candidate to win the award.

Sixth Man of the Year

Both ChatGPT and Gemini agree that Malik Monk is primed to be this season's best player off the bench. With DeMar DeRozan joining the Kings and the departure of Harrison Barnes, Monk’s role this season is more defined, allowing him to become the primary offensive weapon off the bench.

Last season, many felt Monk was already snubbed from the award. But this season, both AI bots believe he’ll silence any remaining doubts.

Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY)

Victor Wembanyama's length and defensive instincts were evident during his rookie season, and both AI models predict he’ll claim the Defensive Player of the Year title in year two.

Standing at 7'4″ with a massive wingspan and gaining 25 lbs., if everyone thought scoring on Wembanyama was hard then, it's about to get a lot harder this season.

Most Improved Player

If you ask one chatbot, they'll say DPOY won't be the only award Wembanyama will win by the end of the 2024-2025 season. Gemini thinks that after a silver medal finish in the 2024 Olympics, Wembanyama will continue his dominance in the NBA.

ChatGPT, on the other hand, believes Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is set to make a breakout jump. With the Warriors thin on the frontcourt and Kuminga's role on the team expanding each season, many expect he'll take that leap, especially since Kuminga will be a restricted free agent by the offseason.

Now that Klay Thompson is no longer on the team, the Warriors are in desperate need of another consistent scoring threat — a problem ChatGPT thinks the Warriors' 4th year forward can solve.

Most Valuable Player

For the league’s most coveted individual award, ChatGPT and Gemini have different opinions. ChatGPT thinks that after a loss in last season’s NBA Finals, Luka Doncic will return with a vengeance. The idea does have some truth to it as ever since his second season, Doncic has consistently finished the season top 5 in MVP voting.

On the other hand, Gemini favors OKC Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. As the Thunder continue to improve and SGA plays the same way he did last season, he should be well on his way to claim the first MVP trophy of his career.