English defender Chris Smalling has renewed with AS Roma until 2025. The Europa League runner-ups have announced the news following the defender’s signing of a new contract.

According to the AS Roma official website, Smalling said, “Choosing to remain at Roma was an easy decision to make,” Chris commented. “I’m playing the best football of my career here, and my family and I have felt so welcome in this wonderful city from day one.”

“What’s more, this club is clearly taking great strides forward in all areas. I want to thank our fans too: the unconditional support they have shown me helped make the decision even easier.”

Smalling joined the club in 2019 from Manchester United. He has made 143 appearances for Giallorossi, scoring ten goals. He was a huge part of the team that won the first UEFA Europa Conference League in 2022. After that, he carried his European performances in the following season, reaching the Europa League final with the Italian Giants.

“During his time at the club, Chris has distinguished himself not only for his performances on the field but also for the sense of belonging he has shown, which has led him to tie his future to the club,” said Tiago Pinto, AS Roma General Manager, Football.

“We are delighted to be able to count on both his defensive prowess and his leadership skills. He is a key dressing-room figure and a role model for the younger lads in our squad.”

The renewal of Smalling would be good news for manager Jose Mourinho as he looks to build a new squad spine for next season. The Portuguese coach knows Smalling since their days together at Manchester United and would know how to get the best out of him.