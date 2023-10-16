Assassin's Creed Mirage has a dozen Enigmas, scattered around its various areas. Here's the location, solution, and everything you need to know about the A Holy Hoard Enigma in AC Mirage.

The Enigma puzzle begins by finding the scroll. It will be marked by a golden scroll on your maps when you're close enough, and you can also reveal a certain area's Enigmas by buying a map from a Scholar. Using Eagle Vision, the Enigma scroll glows gold if it's in range.

The solution to the Enigma will be a small area that glows a faint white but does not become highlighted by Eagle Vision.

A Holy Hoard Enigma Guide

A Holy Hoard is one of the three Enigmas found in the Harbiyah region, along with “Find What I Stole!” and “Left Behind”. This specific Enigma can be found in the Khuld district.

Locate the puzzle in the southern area of Khuld, Harbiyah, near the Princes' gate bordering Karkh. One of the dwellings in this area can be walked into – use Eagle Vision to find the shimmering gold scroll. Find the scroll sitting on a shelf on the ground floor of the house.

Upon opening the Enigma scroll from your inventory, it reveals the following picture:

It depicts a monastery with various trees and structures around it, all surrounded by a body of water on one side. The base of the huge tree to the northeast of the monastery is marked by a red X, indicating where the treasure is located.

A Holy Hoard Solution

The puzzle leads you to the northern part of Harbiyah, to the Nestorian Monastery in Zubaydiyah. If you already unlocked the Viewpoint here, simply fast-travel to it.

To the north-east of the Monastery and close to the river, there will be a thick, wide-branching tree, and find the treasure at its base.

A Holy Hoard Reward

A Holy Hoard rewards the Tan Abbasid Knight Outfit Dye.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is available now on PC through the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect, as well as on PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X | S.