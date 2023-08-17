Aston Villa‘s transfer ambitions are making waves as they move closer to securing the signature of Sevilla‘s illustrious left-back, Marcos Acuna, reported by goal.com. The World Cup-winning defender from Argentina is said to be on the brink of donning the Villa colors.

The negotiations between the Premier League club and Sevilla are believed to be in their final stages, as per reputable source Fabrizio Romano. Aston Villa has already reached a consensus with Acuna regarding personal terms, which is expected to expedite the transfer process. Acuna, who played a pivotal role in Sevilla's recent match against Manchester City in the UEFA Super Cup, might have just featured in his final game for the Andalusian side.

To acquire the services of Acuna, Aston Villa is willing to part with around €15 million (£13m) as a transfer fee, which seems to align with the club's ambition to strengthen their squad significantly. In an interesting domino effect, the funds generated from Acuna's transfer are earmarked for the acquisition of Borna Sosa, a sought-after talent from VFB Stuttgart, who's expected to fill the void left by the Argentine defender at Sevilla.

If the deal materializes, Marcos Acuna will join the ranks of Villa's impressive summer signings, including Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres, Moussa Diaby, and Nicolo Zaniolo. The latter is already in Birmingham, undergoing medical checks before his anticipated unveiling. As the transfer saga unfolds, Aston Villa fans are keenly awaiting the official confirmation of Acuna's arrival, which could further elevate the club's prospects in the upcoming season.