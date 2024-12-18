ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Manchester City looks to get back to winning as they visit Aston Villa. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with an Aston Villa-Manchester City prediction and pick.

Aston Villa comes into the game last 7-4-5. that is good for seventh on the table, sitting behind Bournemouth based on goal differential. Further, it places them just three points out of a spot to return once again to the Champions League. They are coming off a loss in their last Premier League game, falling to Nottingham Forest 2-1. Still, they are 2-1-2 in their last five EPL games. Meanwhile, Manchester City is 8-3-5 on the year, sitting fifth on the table currently. They are coming off a loss to Manchester United in their last game, and have just one win in their last six EPL fixtures.

Since the 2000-01 season, these two teams have faced 46 times, with Manchester City coming away with 31 wins. Aston Villa has eight wins, and there have been seven draws in that time. Last season, they split the two games. Aston Villa won the early season game at home 1-0, while Manchester City won at home later in the season 4-1.

Why Aston Villa Will Win

Aston Villa has scored well this year, scoring 1.5 goals per game on the season. They have scored in 12 of 16 games on the year. Further, they have been solid scoring early in games this year, scoring in nine of 16 first halves this year, and averaging .75 goals per first half. Still, they have scored in just four of eight first halves at home this year.

Ollie Watkins leads the way for Aston Villa. He has scored seven times while adding three assists. The goal total is on an expected 8.7 though. Meanwhile, Jhon Duran has been great off the bench as a reserve. He has started just two games, but played in all 16, scoring six times this year. Finally, Morgan Rogers has four goals and two assists this year. He has an expected goal total of 3.2

Aston Villa has not been as great on defense this year. They have allowed 1.56 goals per game this year in Premier League play. Still, they have been better on defense at home this year. They have allowed just 1.13 goals per game at home this year. Emiliano Martinez has been in goal for Aston Villa. He has stopped 36 of 61 shots on target this year with two clean sheets.

Why Manchester City Will Win

Manchester City has been great offensively this year. They are scoring 1.75 goals per game over 16 games in the Premier League this year. They have scored goals in 14 of 16 EPL matches this year. They have not been as good on the road in scoring this year. They are scoring just 1.5 goals per game on the road, but have scored in seven of eight games on the road this year.

Erling Haaland leads the way for Manchester City. He has scored 13 goals on the year on an expected 13 goals this year. Further, he has an assist this year. Also playing well this year is Josko Gvardiol. Gvardiol has scored four times this year, on a just 1.7 expected goal. Mateo Kovacic has also been solid, scoring three times this year. Further, Kevin De Bruyne, who could be on the move after the season, has scored twice and added two assists this year.

Manchester City is allowing 1.44 goals per game this year. They have been slightly better on the road this year on defense, allowing 1.38 goals per game. Ederson is expected to be in goal for Manchester City. He has stopped 28 of 46 shots on target this year.

Final Aston Villa-Manchester City Prediction & Pick

Manchester City has struggled on the road as of late. In their last seven road matches, they have not won a single time, coming away with just one draw in the process. In EPL play, Aston Villa has been solid at home. They have just one loss at home this year, in their first home game of the year against Arsenal. Since then, they have had four wins and three draws. Meanwhile, Manchester City has not won in their last four games on the road in EPL play. With similar scoring and defense, take the team that is playing better in this one.

Final Aston Villa-Manchester City Prediction & Pick: Aston Villa ML (+210)