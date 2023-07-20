The Houston Astros take on the Oakland Athletics for the start of a four game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Astros-Athletics prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Astros lead the season series against the Athletics 6-0. In those six games, the Astros have outscored Oakland 31-9. Houston is batting .269 against the Athletics this season. Jose Altuve has nine hits, including a home run and three doubles. As a team, the Astros have hit 10 home runs in the six games played. On the mound, the Astros have a 1.33 ERA against the Athletics this season. Their WHIP is below 1.00, and they have struck out 58 batters in 54 innings. Four of their six starts have been quality, as well.

The Athletics are batting .191 against the Astros this season. Esteury Ruiz and Aledmys Diaz each have six hits in the season series. Oakland has gotten home runs from Ryan Noda and Seth Brown, but only have 10 total extra base hits in six games. On the mound, the Athletics have a 5.12 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, and 7.8 K/9. Oakland has gotten just one quality start in the six games played.

J.P France will get the ball for Houston while Hogan Harris is the starting pitcher for Oakland.

Here are the Astros-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Athletics Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (-128)

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (+106)

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How To Watch Astros vs. Athletics

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBC Sports California

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

France will be making his first start against Oakland this season, and it is a good thing it is on the road. France is much better when playing away from home. He has good overall numbers, but his road ERA is more than two runs better than his home ERA. France has a 2.18 ERA on the road to go along with a .252 oBA. The Athletics are not good at the plate, so France should be able to shut down the Athletics with ease in this one.

Houston has been able to score plenty of runs against the Athletics this season. The Astros are coming off a series win in Colorado, so they have been playing some good baseball. If the Astros can continue hitting, and continue hitting against the Athletics, they will not have a problem covering the spread.

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

Hogan Harris has made an appearance against the Astros, but it was not a start. Harris threw five innings out of the bullpen and shut down the Astros. In that outing, he allowed just one hit while striking out five. If Harris can have that same type of outing, the Athletics will cover the spread. He does not need to go six shutout, but he will need to limit the Astros to just one or two runs if the Athletics want any chance.

Final Astros-Athletics Prediction & Pick

The Astros have the Athletics' number this season. Houston is 6-0 and have outscored them in a major way. I have mentioned many times this season that I will not bet the Athletics. With J.P France's road numbers and the fact they are playing the Athletics, I will take the Astros to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Astros-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Astros -1.5 (-128), Under 8.5 (-105)