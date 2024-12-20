Houston Astros closer Josh Hader is determined to elevate his game in 2025, and he’s taking a new approach to do so. After a rollercoaster first season with the Astros, the 30-year-old southpaw is focused on refining his delivery and adding a changeup to his arsenal—a development that could make one of baseball’s most electrifying pitchers even more dangerous.

“I’ve been trying to figure out a changeup for a long time now,” Hader said. “I’ve had a decent one but haven’t thrown it [much]. Being able to get that right to have three pitches instead of just a fastball and slider and be able to have something that goes the other way [away from right-handers].”

Hader’s 2024 season had its ups and downs. While he finished the year with 34 saves in 38 opportunities and struck out 105 batters in 71 innings, his 3.80 ERA and a critical blown save in the AL Wild Card Series against the Detroit Tigers left him unsatisfied. “I wouldn’t say it was a great year for me,” Hader admitted. “There’s definitely a lot of room to be better, which I always think there is.”

Josh Hader looks to bounce back for Astros in 2025

Now entering the second season of his five-year, $95 million deal, Hader is using the offseason to reflect and rebuild. He has identified two key areas of improvement: simplifying his mechanics to avoid tipping pitches and refining his rarely used changeup.

“Trying to be more simple in my delivery and be able to be more consistent,” Hader said. “When you’re coming set, you tend to do certain things on certain pitches. Just trying to limit any tell that I could.”

Hader’s changeup usage in 2024 was minimal—just 12 times out of 1,166 pitches. However, its potential could be game-changing, particularly against right-handed hitters who have traditionally been more successful against him. “For me, just trying to piece together the bad parts to where I can better myself and also look at the high moments of what I did really well,” Hader said.

Despite the challenges of last season, Hader is optimistic about what lies ahead. “I think this is time now to gather the thoughts, write up the plan, and attack it,” he said. “Right now, I feel really good. I feel stronger.”

If Hader succeeds in developing a reliable changeup and perfecting his delivery, he could emerge as an even more formidable force at the back end of Houston’s bullpen. His determination to evolve and improve speaks volumes about his commitment to helping the Astros contend in 2025 and beyond.