The Houston Astros are at the top of the American League West heading into Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Joe Espada's team has been neck-to-neck with the Seattle Mariners all season. Despite their success, Houston's roster is not the same as it was during their dynastic run from 2017 to 2023. Some of the Astros' main contributors are still on the injured list. Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, and Lance McCullers Jr. are the only players left from those cores, and they believe that have a chance at another title.

If they want to make it all the way to the World Series again, the Astros need upgrades across their roster. Christian Javier continues to work his way back to Houston's lineup after Tommy John surgery in 2024. Without him, a lot of pressure lies on McCullers Jr.'s shoulders as the third option in Espada's rotation. Offensively, the Astros are coming around, but they leave a lot to be desired at the plate.

Alvarez is out with a hand injury that put him on the injured list on May 5. Even when he was healthy, the 27-year-old was on pace for the worst full season of his career. He missed most of 2020 with a knee injury, but outside that season, he is dominant. The three-time All-Star is a perennial AL MVP candidate as well as a Silver Slugger winner. Even amid his terrible start to the season, he is far too valuable to Houston, both as a batter and a leader.

He, Altuve, and McCullers Jr. have a chance to end their dynasty with a nice touch. Alvarez's contributions to the team throughout his career make him safe from trades, even if other teams come calling this summer.

Yordan Alvarez's power is amongst the best in the league

Despite missing almost the entire season in 2020 and sitting on the IL for over a month, Alvarez remains one of the best power hitters in the league since he made his Major League Baseball debut in 2019. Since then, the Astros slugger is 15th in home runs with 167. He hit at least 31 bombs in the last four seasons, along with 27 in his rookie year. He is not on the same level as players like Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani, but when Alvarez is hot, there are few players more dangerous in the box.

Alvarez joined Houston in 2019, the middle of their dynasty. He quickly secured the DH spot with his prowess at the plate and his sub-par fielding. As the years have gone on and veterans like Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker left the Astros, Alvarez has become the focal point of his team's offense. Houston and Espada have built around him, even putting Altuve in the outfield so he could play DH. His contributions to the Astros make him a key part of any postseason run they have in the future.

Alvarez's slump is concerning, but not enough to cause any real panic. Part of his struggle was his desire to play through the pain and stay in Espada's order. Fans hope that all he needs to get back on track is some time to focus on his recovery. However, hand injuries can bother hitters throughout the course of a season, especially if the same spot is hit again.

The Astros might make it into the postseason without their slugger at his best. However, they will need everything Alvarez can give them if they want any chance in an extremely talented AL in 2025.

Alvarez represents the Astros' past, present, and future

Houston has had to say goodbye to multiple players from their championship teams over the years. At this point, Alvarez, Altuve, and McCullers Jr. are the only ones left fans see as the team's original stars. Even Espada replaced longtime manager Dusty Baker in the dugout. However, Altuve's numbers are down and McCullers Jr. is easing himself back into the Astros' rotation, playing worse than he has in years after his injury.

At 27 years old, Alvarez is perhaps the only player Houston can look to that represents all three tenses when it comes to Astros history. Fans remember his past, all the way back to his beginning with the team. His present has not been pretty, but he has had his bright moments in 2025. He still has the majority of his prime in front of him and could lead the team for years.

Houston and Seattle have a big enough lead in their division that Espada has some flexibility. He can choose to be cautious with Alvarez's recovery and keep him out longer than necessary to ensure his health. On the other hand, he could decide that the lead in the division is too important and bring him back as soon as possible. Regardless of what he decides, Alvarez will play a big role in just how far the team will go this year.

His injury is cause for concern, but Alvarez is too important to the Astros organization and their fanbase to be traded. The deadline brings pressure to a team like Houston. However, they have the championship pedigree and experience to make the necessary moves to bring their team closer to a third championship in their modern-day dynasty.