Jose Altuve showed Tuesday night why he is the undoubted leader of the Houston Astros. Though he's spent more time off the field than on this season, Altuve is delivering memorable and awe-inspiring moments at just the right time for the Astros.

The former AL MVP clocked three home runs in the first three innings on Tuesday, setting the tone for Houston's second consecutive blowout win over the Texas Rangers. Altuve hit two home runs on Monday, one of them in the ninth inning, making him the first MLB player since at least 1961 to hit a home run in four consecutive innings.

“He can hit anything. He can hit standing upside down,” Astros third baseman Alex Bregman said, via Chandler Rome. “He can hit. He can flat-out hit.”

Hitting is the name of Altuve's game and boy has he hit since returning from his second stint on the injured list this season on July 26. Since then, Altuve has a .377 batting average with nine home runs, 22 RBIs and 14 multi-hit games.

The Astros are still very much in a battle for the American League West crown, a division they've dominated the last six seasons. With Altuve hitting like this though, it's hard to imagine them getting knocked off the perch atop the standings.

No team wants to see the Astros in the playoffs, especially with the lineup clicking the way it is right now. Led by Jose Altuve, Houston seems to be peaking at the right time and is poised to make another deep run in the postseason.