The Houston Astros have found their next general manager, as the organization has hired longtime Atlanta Bravesscouting executive Dana Brown, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN.

In a statement, Astros owner Jim Crane said the following, “We are excited to have Dana join our organization. He brings championship caliber experience to our team and is the right fit for us to continue to deliver a winning franchise on and off the field. We welcome dana and his family to the Astros family.”

Dana Brown spent the last four seasons as the Braves’ Vice President of Scouting. During his tenure, Atlanta’s farm system became stocked with talented players, such as 2022 National League Rookie of the Year Michael Harris II, pitcher Spencer Strider and promising infielder Vaughn Grissom, among others.

Brown was also a special assistant to the general manager for the Toronto Blue Jays from 2010 to 2018, as well as the Director of Scouting for the Washington Nationals/Montreal Expos from 2001-2009.

The Astros’ previous general manager, James Click, had served in that role since 2020. But his relationship with owner Jim Crane, who seemed to dislike his analytics-heavy approach, reportedly soured.

Click became the first executive since 1947 to leave a franchise that quickly after securing a World Series title.

Perhaps Dana Brown’s background in scouting is appealing to Crane, who clearly wanted a completely different voice from Click leading the Astros in their title defense.

It’s a big opportunity for Brown, who has enjoyed success in each of his previous stints in big league front office positions.