The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers are division foes and finished with the exact same record in the regular season. The Astros ended up getting the nod in the tiebreaker which gave them a bye in the first round of the playoffs, but they are now trailing 2-0 in the ALCS against the Rangers. If Texas ends up winning this series, they likely won't have any bad taste in their mouth about losing that tiebreaker.

Games one and two of the ALCS were played in Houston, but it was the road Rangers who came out on top in both of those contests. Texas is now 7-0 in the postseason, and they are just two wins away from locking up a trip to the World Series. The Astros desperately need to get a win in game three on the road, and they will be relying on Christian Javier as their starting pitcher in Wednesday's battle.

“We’ve got Javier going, one of our best starters, especially when we need a win,” Martín Maldonado said, according to an article from MLB.com. “He throws a good pitch at any time; good fastball, good slider. Attacks the hitters. There’s no moment too big for him. That’s why I think we’re going to be really good [in Game 3].”

Christian Javier has pitched in one game this postseason for the Astros and he earned the win. He went five innings and gave up zero runs while striking out nine and walking five. He has to get those walks under control, but other than that, that's a great performance. If he has another one like that in game three, the Astros will have a good shot to win.