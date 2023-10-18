Max Scherzer is all set to make his first start in over a month, and it will be in an extremely crucial situation. The Texas Rangers star pitcher is scheduled to toe the rubber in Arlington this Wednesday in Game 3 of the 2023 American League Championship Series versus the reigning World Series champions Houston Astros, and he will be getting the ball with no prior experience in pitching under the same current circumstances.

“I have no experience coming off an injury list with a month off and try to make a playoff start,” Max Scherzer told reporters on Tuesday, via Deesha Thosar of FOX Sports. “It’s my best guess what I will be able to do, but no one really knows.”

The last time Scherzer pitched was way back on Sep. 12 against the Toronto Blue Jays on the road. The future Hall of Fame pitcher exited that game early with discomfort in his shoulder before eventually landing on the injured list due to a right teres major strain.

All eyes on Max Scherzer

The Rangers are looking to push the Astros to the edge after taking the first two games of the series in Houston. Even with a 2-0 series lead, Texas knows that Houston can't be counted out, which is also why Scherzer's start is clearly an important one for the Rangers, who have not been to the World Series since 2011 and are just in their second playoff appearance since 2016.

In eight starts for the Rangers back in the regular season, Max Scherzer managed to go 4-2 with a 3.20 ERA and 3.41 WHIP.