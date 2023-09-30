The Arizona Diamondbacks are hosting the Houston Astros to close out the 2023 season. Despite the teams facing each other on Saturday, there are scenarios where both ball clubs could end up celebrating a postseason berth, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“Champagne for everyone: It's possible the Arizona #Dbacks and Houston #Astros could be celebrating together at the end of today's game. If the Cincinnati #Reds lose, the Dbacks automatically earn a wild-card berth. If the Astros win, they are assured of at least a wild-card spot,” Nightengale reported on X (formerly Twitter).

Astros, Diamondbacks playoff party in Arizona?

Fans were quick to point out on Nightengale's post that the Seattle Mariners, who currently sit one game behind the Astros, hold the tiebreaker advantage with Houston. As a result, those fans claimed an Astros victory wouldn't clinch a playoff berth for Houston if Seattle wins.

The Mariners are facing the Rangers. If the Astros and Mariners win, Houston ultimately falls into a tie with Texas for the AL West lead. If the Astros were to win on Sunday as well, they would clinch the division given their tiebreaker advantage over the Rangers.

Meanwhile, If the Astros and Rangers win on Saturday, then Houston would clinch an AL Wild Card berth given Seattle's loss.

It's a lot to process. There are various different scenarios. But all the Astros need to do is earn a victory on Saturday. If they lose, however, Sunday would set up to be a wild day of baseball.

Meanwhile, Arizona can book their postseason ticket with a Reds loss. Chaos is the name of the game in MLB right now as the season winds down. Despite the playoffs being right around the corner, there are still questions to answer in both the AL and NL Wild Card as well as the AL West.