The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers were about as neck and neck as it gets through the entire MLB season. Both teams ended up finishing the year 90-72 and tied atop the AL West standings, but the Astros got the nod as division champs to get a bye in the first round of the playoffs. The Rangers had to go on the road to Tampa Bay for their Wild Card series, and they won that one with a sweep. They then had to take on the #1 seed in the American League: The Baltimore Orioles. How did that series end? Another sweep for the Rangers. Now, the Astros and Rangers can settle the division tie-breaker in the ALCS. If the Rangers can find a way to advance, they will gladly give the Astros the division crown if it means a trip to the World Series for Texas.

Game one of the ALCS between the Astros and Rangers will take place on Sunday in Houston. This is expected to be a great series between division foes, and the Astros have announced who their game one starting pitcher will be.

Houston's ace Justin Verlander will be taking the hill on Sunday, according to a tweet from Brian McTaggart. Verlander has pitched a lot of special games for this organization in the playoffs, and he is hoping to add another one to his resume on Sunday.

Justin Verlander started game one on the ALDS as well, and he was outstanding, leading his team to a victory. He pitched six innings and gave up zero runs while striking out six and walking three. The Astros were winning 5-0 when he came out of the game. If Verlander has another outing like that in game one, the Astros will have a good chance to start off the ALCS strong.