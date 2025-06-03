Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. spent nearly three years recovering from an injury just to be able to pitch in a big league game again. And after giving up seven runs in 0.1 innings during his second start back from that lengthy layoff, the former All-Star received death threats aimed at him and his family.

The threats were made following McCullers' start for the Astros against the Reds on May 10. Police began looking into the matter immediately. Now, authorities have revealed that an “intoxicated bettor located overseas was behind the social media threats,” per David Purdum of ESPN.

Police declined to reveal the threat-maker’s identity or location but said the inappropriate messages were the result of the person gambling and losing money on the game McCullers started, via ESPN. Authorities stated that no charges were filed and the person in question apologized for their actions, while also pointedly noting that the case remains open.

Astros starter Lance McCullers is a study in perseverance

The vile social media messages, which included threats to find the pitcher’s “kids and murder them,” lead to a difficult conversation between McCullers and his daughter. Fortunately, the eighth-year veteran was able to bounce back from the ugly incident.

In his most recent outing for the Astros, on May 28 against the Athletics, McCullers reached a major milestone nearly three years in the making. He threw six innings in a start for the first time since the 2022 postseason. He allowed three runs on five hits and one walk with 12 strikeouts.

McCullers' incredible return to the majors should be celebrated as a triumph over extreme adversity. After making his first start since the 2022 World Series during spring training, the former Cy Young candidate has tossed 18.1 innings for the Astros this season. While he’s still rounding into form, he’s looked fairly sharp, minus the game against the Reds.

The Astros are in another divisional battle with the Seattle Mariners this season. The team is 32-27 and a half-game behind Seattle. The rotation has been led by Hunter Brown, who’s in the middle of a breakout campaign, and Framber Valdez. If Houston can add McCullers as a dependable third starter, they could once again make life miserable for Mariners fans in the second half of the season.

The Astros have won six of the last eight games. The team is off on Monday and begins a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday when McCullers will be back on the mound facing off against Pirates’ ace Paul Skenes.