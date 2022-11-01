Astros’ Jeremy Pena makes MLB history with Gold Glove win

Jeremy Pena became the first rookie shortstop in MLB history to win a Gold Glove award on Tuesday, per the Astros Twitter account.

The Houston Astros’ young star emerged on the scene in a major way in 2022, playing impressive defense while holding his own on offense. Pena’s performance helped to shoulder the burden of Carlos Correa’s free agency departure.

Offensively, Pena slashed .253/.289/.426 with 22 home runs and 11 stolen bases. He likely will not win the AL Rookie of the Year award, but Pena will receive some consideration.

Defensively, shortstop is a premier position. Shortstops are considered to be the captains of the infield and they need to always have their mind in the game. Additionally, shortstops often must range deep into the hole or up the middle to make plays. Jeremy Pena consistently demonstrated the ability to hold down the position for Houston throughout the 2022 campaign.

Jeremy Pena has continued to impress into the postseason. He recently won the ALCS MVP award and has proven that he’s not afraid of the big moment.

Pena and Houston are looking to cap off 2022 with a World Series victory. As of this story’s publication, the Astros are all knotted up at 1 game apiece with the Philadelphia Phillies in the Fall Classic. Houston is aiming to bring home their first World Series championship since 2017. They have looked sharp so far in the postseason, but the Phillies are giving him all they can handle.

Houston is confident that Jeremy Pena will continue to play a crucial role for the team against Philadelphia.