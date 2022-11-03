World Series Odds: Astros vs. Phillies Game 5 prediction, odds and pick – 11/3/2022

The Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies are now tied at two wins apiece and will play Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday. It’s time to examine our MLB World Series odds series and make an Astros-Phillies Game 5 prediction and pick for the World Series.

History happened on Wednesday as the Astros defeated the Phillies 5-0 on Wednesday with a combined no-hitter. Remarkably, it was the first no-hitter in the World Series since 1956 and the third in postseason history.

It was a scoreless game in the fifth, with both teams looking like they had a chance to win. Then, the Phillies unraveled. Aaron Nola allowed three straight singles, and the Phillies pulled him. Next, the first run scored when reliever Jose Alvarado hit Yordan Alvarez with the pitch. He then allowed Alex Bregman to clip a double to drive in two more. The Astros chipped in two more runs with a sacrifice fly and another single. Ultimately, the pitching was the story here. Starter Cristian Javier tossed six hitless innings while striking out nine and walking two. Then, Bryan Abreu struck out the side in the seventh before Rafael Montero followed with three outs in the eighth, Ryan Pressly walked one in the ninth, but he ultimately did not budge, finishing off the no-hitter.

Justin Verlander will go for the Astros today. Verlander is 1-0 with a 7.20 ERA throughout the playoffs. Significantly, he went five innings in Game 1, allowing five earned runs on six hits while striking out five and walking two. Verlander is 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA over eight World Series appearances. Therefore, he will attempt to get that first career win in the Fall Classic.

Noah Syndergaard could not have foreseen this a few months ago when he was toiling in the rotation of a lousy team. Now, he is in the World Series, and the fate of the Phillies rests on his shoulders. Syndergaard has not pitched since October 22 and will look to give his best effort today. However, he has not gone three innings in a postseason start, and there will be pressure on him to get the job done today.

Here are the Astros-Phillies MLB World Series odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

World Series Odds: Astros-Phillies Game 5 Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+112)

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-134)

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros are the ultimate favorites here. Substantially, they have great hitters, but their pitching generated the win to put them back in the series. The Astros have not fared well in the World Series, despite having one title. Surprisingly, this group is 7-5 on the road in the World Series but just 4-8 at home.

Jose Altuve went 1 for 5 with a run last night, while Jeremy Pena went 2 for 5 with a run. Additionally, Alvarez went 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run, while Bregman went 1 for 5 with two RBIs and a run. Kyle Tucker went 1 for 2 with a double, and Yuli Guriel went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Ultimately, their lineup is deadly and can conjure up a big inning at any moment.

The Astros will cover the spread if Verlander can pitch well and the bullpen can support him. Likewise, the offense must produce and get to Syndergaard early to prevent him from getting into a groove.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies were undefeated at home throughout the playoffs. Then, they stumbled last night and are not certain of their chances. Philadelphia must rebound quickly and find their bats. Now, there will be a Game 6 at Minute Maid Park, so the Phillies must win this game to avoid needing to win two games in Houston.

The hitters struggled last night, striking out 14 times. First, Kyle Schwarber went 0 for 3 with a strikeout. Rhys Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto, and Bryce Harper all went o for 4. Additionally, Realmuto struck out three times while Harper whiffed twice. Nick Castellanos also went o for 3 with three strikeouts.

The Phillies must find their bats quickly. Significantly, the Phillies are a team that either clobbers the baseball or does nothing. It has been a trend for the Phillies all season.

The Phillies will cover the spread if they can get to Verlander early. Likewise, Syndergaard must pitch the game of his life.

Final Astros-Game 5 Prediction & Pick

The first two games in Philadelphia have been blowouts. However, this game might be closer. The Phillies will be desperate and will do everything in their power to avoid a 3-2 hole going back to Houston. Expect the Phillies to keep this game close and possibly steal it. Consequently, a loss could spell doom for the Phillies.

Final Astros-Phillies Game 5 Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-134)