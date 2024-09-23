Houston Astros superstar Yordan Alvarez left Sunday's 9-8 loss to the Los Angeles Angels after sliding hard into second base in the third inning with what the team described as a “knee contusion.” The Astros got some more clarity on how serious Alvarez' injury is ahead of Monday's game against the Seattle Mariners.

Manager Joe Espada confirmed that Alvarez would have an MRI on Monday and that he had already had an X-Ray that showed “inflammation,” per Chandler Rome of the Athletic. Espada also said that when Alvarez woke up on Monday, he was “pretty sore.”

Alvarez is not in Monday's lineup as he continues to get further testing on his knee.

This is a devastating blow to an Astros team that is hoping to clinch the American League West title during a crucial three-game series against the Mariners. The Astros currently have an 85-71 record and are five games up on the Mariners, but if Alvarez can not make a quick return to the lineup, things could quickly go south. After the Mariners series, the Astros will wrap up their season with a three-game set against the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians, who will likely still be competing for the best record in the AL and home field advantage throughout the postseason.

While there is still no timeline on Alvarez' injury, the fact that he requires additional tests after waking up sore is not the news Astros fans wanted to hear.

Yordan Alvarez' 2024 season for the Houston Astros

Alvarez, who was named an All-Star for the third-straight season, is once again having another incredible offensive performance. Through 147 games split between designated hitter and left field, Alvarez is hitting a career-high .308 with a .959 OPS and 35 home runs.

The 27-year-old Cuban slugger was also one of the Astros' top postseason performers last season. Through the ALDS and ALCS, Alvarez hit six home runs and drove in 15 home runs.

The Astros have had some significant injury issues this season, most notably star outfielder Kyle Tucker, who fractured his shin in June and missed about three months. However, none were as devastating as losing Alvarez right before a potential postseason appearance. While the Astros still have some firepower outside of Alvarez, like Tucker, second baseman Jose Altuve and third baseman Alex Bregman, no one on the team can match Alvarez at the plate.

When Alvarez returns, he would likely stick to getting appearances at DH in order to try and keep him as healthy as possible going forward.