There is no doubt that rookie Spencer Arrighetti has been struggling in multiple parts of the year, with even Houston Astros manager Joe Espada addressing the rough outings. However, instead of Arrighetti throwing seven earned runs like he did against the Kansas City Royals in his first start back in April, he was virtually flawless Thursday in the Astros 6-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

This was his third only shutout this season that started slowly when he gave up two doubles to Orioles batters, but Arrighetti locked in and was dominant along with six strikeouts in six innings, throwing 94 pitches. He would speak to MLB analyst Ken Rosenthal where besides talking about the performance, he would say that the “Astros are back.”

“There's no quit in that whole clubhouse,” Arrighetti said on the team overcoming obstacles. “I mean, there's never been a moment where there was panic, I mean, regardless of what the record was saying, regardless of where we were at in the division, everybody showed up and worked every single day. And it's taken a lot to get to this point. I mean, I myself had to come a long way, and I know there's other guys that have that have continually grinded to put themselves in a position to help us win more often, and I'm just thankful for the guys in the clubhouse who have helped keep me sane, keep me working as efficient as hard as I have always. And, yeah, I think, the Astros are back.”

Spencer Arrighetti on struggles with the Astros

As said before, it has been a up and down season for Arrighetti who has a 4.94 ERA and a 6-11 record to go along with 140 strikeouts. Rosenthal asked Arrighetti about the key to his success where he spoke about adapting to the Orioles and “believing” in what put him in this position in the first place.

“I think kind of just rolling with it,” Arrighetti said. “That's that's a fantastic lineup on the other side of the field tonight. I mean, they've shown all year, they punished mistakes, and I made a couple early and I feel like I was able to kind of use it and take it for what it was. I mean, it's just an opportunity for me to take some information away from that guy and what he wants. And I feel like I was able to pitch to their weaknesses a little better after that.”

“I think, just continually believing in what got me here, in my stuff, and the pitcher that I know I am, the competitive nature that I have, and then obviously leaning into the information that the guys around me are willingly giving to me and trying to teach me. And I feel like I've been learning pretty well on the fly for the most part. I've had really high highs and really low lows, and I'm looking for the middle, and I feel like I'm starting to find it a little bit. So I'm happy with that.”

Houston (69-58) plays Baltimore again Friday in the second game of the series.