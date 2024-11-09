The Houston Astros and Major League Baseball legend Reggie Jackson are parting ways, and Jackson is opening up about the reason why. Jackson says he wanted to spend more time with his family in California.

The famed former New York Yankee worked for the Houston franchise as a front office executive. Interestingly, Jackson isn't ruling out a possible return to baseball-working for the Bronx Bombers.

“It’s always been a home for me,” Jackson said, per the New York Post. “I’m a Yankee. I’m still a Yankee.”

Jackson is one of the most prolific players to ever wear a Yankees uniform, despite playing for several different teams in his MLB career. He played for the team from 1977 through 1981. He won two World Series titles with the team, and was named an All-Star every season he played in the Bronx.

Astros need to regroup to make the postseason once again

Jackson worked for the Astros in the front office, from 2021 through the 2024 campaign. He called himself a “pseudo executive” for the team, per the outlet. He says he cherished his relationship with Jim Crane, the Astros chairperson.

“I really loved working with Jim Crane. He’s a wonderful guy, a great leader,” Jackson added. “I learned a lot being around Jim Crane. He’ll always be a friend. And that fan base is special. Man, they love their ’Stros.”

With Jackson working for the Astros, the franchise did see amazing success. Houston won the American League West Division each season the man known as Mr. October worked for the team. That is an impressive four year run, and it was capped off by the 2022 World Series championship.

Despite all of that, Jackson said he was ready to step away from the game of baseball. That may be surprising to some, as Jackson revealed he at one point wanted to buy the Athletics.

“I enjoy being around the ballpark. But the road gets a little bit old,” Jackson added. “I still like being around the game. [But] I don’t want to be gone as much. I want to see what this is like.”

That 2022 season would be the last time the Astros won the AL pennant. Houston has missed the World Series in the last few seasons, as the power structure seems to be changing in the American League. The Astros will have to compete with several other clubs for talent, including the Yankees as well as the Cleveland Guardians and others.

Houston reached 5,000 wins as a franchise during the 2024 season, so the Astros have a lot to build off of as they try and return to the postseason in 2025.