The Houston Astros have leapt over the Atlanta Braves as favorites to win the World Series after they beat the Minnesota Twins in the American League Divisional Series, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Led by hitters Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve and pitcher Justin Verlander, the Astros are predicted to run it back after winning it all last season over the Philadelphia Phillies. Speaking of which, the betting odds have the Phillies as the NL team most likely to win the World Series.

At one point, the NL East-champion Atlanta Braves were favored to win the title, but how the mighty have fallen as they're now last since falling behind 2-1 to the Phillies in the NLDS. Whoever comes out of that series will have to face the already advanced Arizona Diamondbacks, who made quick work of the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game sweep.

Rangers await Astros in Lone Star State ALCS

Hoping to spoil the fun for the Astros are the Texas Rangers, who dismantled the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card round and swept the Baltimore Orioles in the ALDS. If they advance further, it would be the Rangers' third time competing in the World Series after back-to-back appearances in 2010 and 2011.

However, Texas hasn't won a title, just one of six teams to never accomplish that feat. The Rangers have the second-longest championship drought in the MLB (first being the Cleveland Guardians), which could end if they can get past the powerful Astros.

There's no doubt the series between the AL West rivals will be heated, as both teams finished atop the division at 90-75, the Astros taking it because of tiebreakers. Texas and Houston begin the ALCS on Sunday, October 15th.