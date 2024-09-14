ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with our MLB betting prediction and picks as we continue coverage of today's slate and head to the American League West for this next divisional matchup. The Houston Astros will take on the Los Angeles Angels for the second game of their current three-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Astros-Angels prediction and pick.

Astros-Angels Projected Starters

Justin Verlander (RHP) vs. Tyler Anderson (LHP)

Justin Verlander (3-6) with a 5.30 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 63 K, 74.2 IP

Last Start: 9/8 vs. ARI (L) – 3.0 IP, 8 ER, 0 K

2024 Road Splits: (3-3) with a 4.32 ERA, .258 OBA, 48 K, 50.0 IP

Tyler Anderson (10-12) with a 3.50 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 132 K, 167.1 IP

Last Start: 9/7 @ TEX (L) – 5.0 IP, 1 ER, 7 K

2024 Home Splits: (3-8) with a 4.67 ERA, .254 OBA, 66 K, 86.2 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Angels Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -174

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +148

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How to Watch Astros vs. Angels

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET/ 6:38 p.m. PT

TV: Space City Home Network, Fox Sports West, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Houston Astros are currently leading the AL West by 4.5 games over the Seattle Mariners. They're firmly holding onto clinching Postseason position and they've been widening their gap over the last few weeks. They recently went on a five-game winning streak, have now gone 4-6 over their last 10 games. Still, they took home Game 1 of this current series in beating Los Angeles 5-3 and they now lead the season series 4-3. While most of the season series has been decided by one or two runs, the games in which the Astros took the driver's seat have been much more lopsided in their favor, so expect them to try and get off to a hot start with their bats.

Justin Verlander will be making the start for his fifteenth appearance of the season. His last outing was one of his worst this year as he gave up eight earned runs in just three innings of action with no strikeouts. His team has now lost his last five appearances and it hasn't looked great for him following his return from the IL. He's been slightly better on the road this season, but Verlander will be hard-pressed to find a better outing in this game than he's been having over the last month.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Angels are currently fifth in the AL West and trail the Astros by 19 games. They clearly won't be making the Postseason this year, but their minds will be focused on improving this team and figuring out the next steps for franchise legend Mike Trout once he returns from injury. They're just 3-7 over their last 10 games and 1-5 over their last six. Still, they've managed to keep this season series against the Astros somewhat close and have a solid chance to steal another win against what seems to be a shaky Justin Verlander.

The Angels will task Tyler Anderson with pitching this game as he'll also try to rebound from a loss during his last showing. He pitched five innings while only giving up one run and striking out seven batters, but his bullpen couldn't get the job done as they allowed a late-game run from their opponents. It was still a very promising start for Tyler Anderson and it's just about what you'd expect from him as the starting ace in this Angels' rotation. Look for him to have another solid outing as he looks for more run support and better play from his bullpen.

Final Astros-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Astros took the first game of this series and their batting has really picked up over their last five games. Additionally, they've been hitting well off these Angels' pitchers all season and leading the series, they'll have confidence in picking up another win and finishing the job. Still, Justin Verlander hasn't had much luck from the mound since returning from injury and the Astros have lost his last five starts. While the Astros should be able to get this win, we'll have to side with the Los Angeles Angels to cover the runline from a betting standpoint – two of their season meetings have been decided by one run.

Final Astros-Angels Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Angels +1.5 (-110)