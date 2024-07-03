Yusei Kikuchi takes to the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays as they host the Houston Astros. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

Astros-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Ronel Blanco vs. Yusei Kikucki

Ronel Blanco (8-3) with a 2.49 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP

Last Start: Blanco is coming off a 5.2 innings performance in which he gave up six hits and three walks. The Mets would hit three home runs, score six runs, and three earned as Blanco took the loss.

2024 Road Splits: Blanco is 5-1 in seven starts on the road this year. He has a 2.36 ERA and a .187 opponent batting average on the road this year.

Yusei Kikuchi (4-8) with a 4.18 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP.

Last Start: Kikuchi went five innings in his last start, giving up four runs, a walk, and a home run. The Yankees scored four runs against him as Kikuchi took the loss, his third in a row.

2024 Home Splits: In nine starts at home this year, Kikuchi is 2-6 with a 4.30 ERA and a .249 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Blue Jays Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -110

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: -106

Over: 8.5. (-106)

Under: 8.5 (-114)

How to Watch Astros vs. Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 PM ET/ 4:07 PM PT

TV: SCHN/Sportsnet

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Astros are 12th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting first in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging. Yordan Alvarez has led the way this year. He is hitting .294 this year with 19 doubles, 17 home runs, and 43 RBIs. Further, he is getting on base at a .372 rate while scoring 49 times. Also driving in runs this year with Yainer Diaz. He is hitting .278 on the year with seven home runs, 41 RBIS, and 34 runs scored. Kyle Tucker leads the team in home runs this year. He is hitting .266 on the year with 19 home runs. Tucker has driven in 40 runs, stolen 10 bases, and scored 42 times on the year.

Jake Meyers comes into the game hot. He is hitting .304 over the last week, with a home run and four RBIs. Further, Meyers has scored six times in the last week while also stealing a base. Jeremy Pena has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting just .238 but has a .360 on-base percentage in the last week. He has a home run and five RBIs with four runs scored. The hottest bat in the lineup belongs to Yainer Diaz. Diaz is hitting .407 in the last week with four RBIs and three runs scored.

Current Astros have 84 career at-bats against Yusei Kikuchi. They have hit .298 but have a .406 on base percentage. Yordan Alvarez is seven for 22 with two home runs and seven RBIs. Alex Bregman is seven for 18 with two home runs and five RBIs. Further, Jake Meyers is two for six with two home runs and five RBIs.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays are 24th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 22nd in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging. Vladimir Guerrero Jr leads the way this year. He is hitting .297 on the year with 13 home runs and 50 RBIs. He has also scored 40 times this year. Meanwhile, Daulton Varsho is not hitting well, but driving in runs. He is hitting just .197 with a .278 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs, and 35 RBIS while scoring 41 times. Rounding out the top bats is Isiah Kiner-Falefa. He is hitting .292 on the year with a .338 on-base percentage. He has seven home runs and two triples while driving in 333. Kiner-Falefa has also scored 32 times.

Valdimir Guerrero Jr has also been hot in the last week. He is hitting .455 in the last week with three home runs, 14 RBIS, and five runs scored. Goerge Springer is also hot. He is hitting .550 in the last week with three home runs and ten RBIS while scoring four times. Scoring a bunch of runs in the last week with Isaiah Kiner-Falefa. He is hitting .431 in the last week with a home run while scoring eight times.

The Blue Jays have 37 career at-bats against Ronel Blanco. They have just two hits in the 37 at-bats. Bo Bichette is one for three with a home run. Meanwhile, Vladimir Guerrero is one for seven against Blanco.

Final Astros-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jays have been a hit-and-miss team as of late, where the Astros are consistently playing better. They have the best pitcher going in this one. Ronel Blanco has been great this year, whereas Yusei Kikuchi has struggled. Take the Astros in this one.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Astros-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Astros ML -110