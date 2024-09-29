ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Guardians prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Astros Guardians.

The Cleveland Guardians and Houston Astros are preparing for the American League playoffs. They could meet in the American League Division Series, but Cleveland has its spot booked while Houston has to win a three-game wild card series later this week. Cleveland was the big surprise in baseball this year, at least before the Detroit Tigers caught fire in the last 45 games of the season to swipe a wild card berth. First-year manager Stephen Vogt took over for Terry Francona and was able to maintain the winning culture “Tito” left behind. The Guardians had the best bullpen in baseball, largely because Emmanuel Clase became the best closer in baseball for 2024. The Guardians catch the ball, take the extra base, and get the big late-inning outs needed to win a lot of games. They do not figure to be an easy out in October.

The Houston Astros started the season 7-19. Teams with a record that bad through 26 games do not make the playoffs… until now. Until 2024. The Astros overcame their atrocious start and a 10-game deficit to the Seattle Mariners to rally in the middle third of the season and then close the sale in September for yet another American League West Division championship. The Astros' starting rotation was shredded by injuries this season, but with guys such as Ronel Blanco, Spencer Arrighetti, and Hunter Brown stepping up to fill in the gaps, Houston was able to recover. The Astros have made the American League Championship Series every year since 2017. It would be an amazing story if this group, in spite of its injuries, is able to do the deed yet again.

Astros-Guardians Projected Starters

The two teams are using their bullpens in what is essentially a spring training-style game. Neither team is using a starting pitcher it will send to the mound in the upcoming playoffs, the Astros in the wild card round and the Guardians in the ALDS.

Here are the Astros-Guardians MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Guardians Odds

Houston Astros: +1.5 (-150)

Moneyline: +154

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+125)

Moneyline: -184

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How to Watch Astros vs. Guardians

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET/12:10 p.m. PT

TV: Space City Home Network (Astros) / Bally Sports Great Lakes (Guardians) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Astros know the wild card series is starting in a few days. Guys want to be in a good hitting rhythm and establish good habits they can carry into the middle of the week, as Houston tries to make another deep playoff run. Cleveland knows it will have several days off before its first playoff game. The Guardians just won't be mentally tuned into this game.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Astros just want to get this game done, not get anyone hurt, and start the wild card series against Detroit or Kansas City. Houston has every incentive to not extend this game or be vigorously competitive.

Final Astros-Guardians Prediction & Pick

This is a situation in which neither team has any incentive to win. Both teams will avoid extra innings if at all possible. Don't touch this game as a bettor.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Astros-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Guardians -1.5