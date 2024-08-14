ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Houston Astros will send Ronely Blanco to the mound as they face the Tampa Bay Rays. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Rays prediction and pick.

Astros-Rays Projected Starters

Ronel Blanco vs. Zack Littell

Ronel Blanco (9-6) with a 3.02 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP

Last Start: Blanco went four innings, giving up four hits and three walks in his last start. Three runs would be scored, with two earned in a no-decision against the Red Sox.

2024 Road Splits: Blanco is 5-2 on the road in ten starts. He has a 2.98 ERA and a .202 opponent batting average.

Zack Littell (5-8) with a 4.11 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP.

Last Start: In his last start Littell went five innings, giving up eight hits, a walk, and a home run. Three runs would score as Littell took the loss to the Orioles.

2024 Home Splits: Littell is 3-4 in 12 starts at home with a 3.17 ERA and a .249 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds

MLB Odds: Astros-Rays Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -126

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How to Watch Astros vs. Rays

Time: 6:50 PM ET/ 3:50 PM PT

TV: SCHN/BSSUN

Stream: fuboTV

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Astors are 13th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting second in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging. Yordan Alvarez has led the way this year. HE is hitting .308 on the year with a .395 on-base percentage. He has 25 home runs, 64 RBIs, and has scored 70 times. Yanier Diaz is also having a great year. He is hitting .299 on the year with a .326 on-base percentage. Diaz has 12 home runs, 66 RBIS, and 50 runs scored. Rounding out the best bats of nthe year is Alex Bregman. Bregman is hitting .260 on the year with a .318 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs, 58 RBIs, and has scored 63 times this year.

Yordan Alvarez also comes into the game hot. He is hitting .478 in the last week with a .586 on-base percentage. Alvarez has five home runs and nine RBIs plus has scored nine times this week. Yanier Diaz has always been solid. He is hitting .357 in the last week with two home runs, seven RBIS, and three runs scored. Alex Bregman rounds out the top bats this past week. He is hitting .444 this week with a .500 on-base percentage. He has three home runs, six RBIS and nine runs scored. Overall, the Astros have scored 39 runs in the last six games with the help of 14 home runs.

Current Astros have hit .306 in 36 career at-bats against Zack Littell. Jon Singleton has the only home run, going one for two with the home run and an RBI. Alex Bregman has the other RBI, but he is 0-6. Meanwhile, Jeremy Pena is two for five, while Yordan Alvarez is one for five with a double. Jose Altuve has had the most success, going four for five with a walk.

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rays are 28th in runs scored while sitting 25th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging. Yandy Diaz is leading the way this year. He is hitting .270 this year with a .328 on-base percentage. Diaz has ten home runs and 51 RBIs while scoring 43 times. Brandon Lowe has also been solid this year. He is hitting .257 with a ..342 on-base percentage. He has 14 home runs and 43 RBIS while scoring 36 times. Jose Siri rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting just .199 with 14 home runs and 38 RBIS. He has also stolen 12 bases and scored 40 times.

Brandon Lowe has been the hot bat as of late. He is hitting just .160 in the last week, but he has two home runs and five RBIs. Jose Caballero has been hitting great. He is hitting .368 in the last week with a .333 on-base percentage. Caballero has a home run and four RBIS with three runs scored. Rounding out the best bats in the last week with Dylan Carlson. He is hitting .278 in the last week with a home run and four RBIs plus one run scored. The Rays have also struggled in the last week as a whole. They have hit just .211 in the last week with four home runs and 20 runs scored.

Current members of the Rays have 26 career at-bats against Ronel Blanco. They have hit .269 against him. Josh Lowe is two for four with a double, a home run, and two RBIs. Brandon Lowe is also two for four against Blanco, but only Josh Low has an extra-base hit or an RBI against Blanco.

Final Astros-Rays Prediction & Pick

Ronel Blanco has been solid this year. He has given up between two and four runs in each of his last six starts. The Astros are hitting great. They are scoring nearly seven runs per game as of late, while the Ryas offense has struggled. That will all continue in this game as the Astros take the win.

Final Astros-Rays Prediction & Pick: Astros ML (-126)