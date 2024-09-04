ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Reds prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Astros-Reds.

The Houston Astros are going to be back in the playoffs. It's not official or formally final, but it's going to happen. We are seeing the Seattle Mariners completely unravel right now. The Mariners have lost four straight games to the Los Angeles Angels (Saturday and Sunday) and the Oakland A's (Monday and Tuesday) to fall below the .500 mark. Houston has opened up a lead of 6.5 games over Seattle with three and a half weeks left in the season. It's virtually impossible to imagine the Mariners finding a way off the canvas. Seattle will have an extremely tough time getting to 10 games over .500 (86-76) by the end of the season. Houston is currently 12 games over .500 and has had one of the six best records in baseball since June 22. Houston has 10 games left on its schedule against the Angels (7) and Athletics (3), so that's a pile of games Houston should win. Unless the Mariners can sweep a three-game series in Houston later in September and also make up ground elsewhere on the schedule, the Astros should win yet another division championship. It's quite an achievement for the Astros, who were 10 games behind the Mariners earlier in the season and could not have played much worse than they did in April and May. If you wanted to say that the Astros are the American League favorites — given that the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees both have plenty of flaws and limitations on their respective rosters — you would have plenty of evidence to support your claim.

Astros-Reds Projected Starters

Spencer Arrighetti vs. Nick Martinez

Spencer Arrighetti (7-11) has a 4.63 ERA. What a transformation the young pitcher has made this season. His ERA was over 6.30 in late June. Since then, Arrighetti has allowed more than three runs in just two of his last nine starts. He posted an ERA of under two runs in the month of August. You can look below at his most recent outing against the mighty Phillies in Philadelphia. Arrighetti walked onto the mound against an opponent which had beaten the Astros the previous two days. He proceeded to shut down the Phils in a blowout Astro victory. This guy is oozing confidence. More than that, he is getting hitters to swing and miss. Arrighetti is locked in and pitching his best by far this year.

Last Start: Wednesday, August 28 versus the Philadelphia Phillies: 7 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 4 BB, 11 K

2024 Road Splits: 13 starts, 68 1/3 IP, 65 H, 38 R, 8 HR, 34 BB, 81 K

Nick Martinez (6-6) has a 3.78 ERA. The Reds need competent starting pitching if they are going to make a run at the postseason in 2025 with their exciting, young lineup. Martinez is giving them hope, pitching to an ERA under 3.80 and giving this team a decent amount of innings. If Martinez can remain stable and reliable in September, the Reds will have more reason to be optimistic about their future.

Last Start: Friday, August 30 versus the Milwaukee Brewers: 5 1/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 HR, 1 BB, 3 K

2024 Home Splits: 6 starts, 60 1/3 IP, 74 H, 31 R, 7 HR, 8 BB, 49 K

How to Watch Astros vs. Reds

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET/3:40 p.m. PT

TV: Space City Home Network (Astros) / Bally Sports Ohio (Reds) / MLB Extra Innings

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Astros lost to the Reds on Monday, then got the day off on Tuesday in a quirk of the schedule. Houston put forth a lot of energy in a weekend sweep of the Kansas City Royals. The team was understandably flat on Monday. A day of rest plus Arrighetti pitching should be just what Houston needs to win.

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nick Martinez is a solid starting pitcher. The Reds won on Monday against Justin Verlander and should feel very confident about their ability to continue to bother the Astros on Wednesday.

Final Astros-Reds Prediction & Pick

Spencer Arrighetti is a dominant starting pitcher right now. That's why Houston on the run line is a great play.

Final Astros-Reds Prediction & Pick: Astros -1.5