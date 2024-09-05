ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros continue interleague play as they face the Cincinnati Reds. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Reds prediction and pick.

Astros-Reds Projected Starters

Hunter Brown vs. Rhett Lowder

Hunter Brown (11-7) with a 3.55 ERA 1.29 WHIP

Last Start: Brown went 6.2 innings in his last start, giving up two hits and two walks. He would not give up a run as he took the no-decision in an Astros win over the Royals.

2024 Road Splits: Brown is 6-4 in 13 starts on the road with a 4.00 ERA. He also has a .273 opponent batting average on the road.

Rhett Lowder (0-1) with a 2.25 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP

Last Start: Lowder is coming off his first major league start. He went four innings, giving up two hits, four walks, and a run. He would take the loss to the Brewers in that game.

2024 Home Splits: Lowder's only career start is at home when he gave up one run in four innings.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Reds Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+102)

Moneyline: -158

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: +134

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How to Watch Astros vs. Reds

Time: 1:10 PM ET/ 10:10 AM PT

TV: SCHN/BSOH

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Astros are 13th in the majors in runs scored while sitting third in batting average, tenth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging. Yordan Alvarez has led the way this year. He is hitting .313 on the year with a .400 on-base percentage. He has 30 home runs, 73 RBIs, and has scored 78 times. Yanier Diaz is also having a great year. He is hitting .300 on the year with a .324 on-base percentage. Diaz has 16 home runs, 78 RBIs, and 61 runs scored. Rounding out the best bats of the year is Alex Bregman. Bregman is hitting .260 on the year with a .311 on-base percentage. He has 21 home runs, 61 RBIs, and has scored 67 times this year. Still, Bregman is considered day-to-day with an elbow injury.

Yordan Alvarez has been swinging the big bat in the last week. He is hitting .478 in the last week with a .538 on-base percentage. He has five home runs, six RBIs, a stolen base, and six runs scored in six games. Further, Yanier Diaz has been hitting great. He has been hitting .368 in the last week, with six RBIs and four runs scored. Rounding out the top bats on the week is Jeremy Pena. He is hitting just .217 in the last week but has driven in five runs and scored three times. The Astros are hitting .279 in the last six games, with eight home runs and 34 runs scored.

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Reds are 15th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 25th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging. Spencer Steer has led the way this year. He is hitting .234 on the year with 19 home runs and 85 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 23 bases with 65 runs scored. Elly De La Cruz has also been great this year. He is hitting .261 on the year with 22 home runs and 61 RBIs. Further, De La Cruz has stolen 61 bases and scored 91 times this year. Rounding out the best bats on the year in Jonathan India. He is hitting .251 with a .352 on-base percentage. India has 13 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 72 runs scored.

Santiago Espinal has been the top bat in the last week. He is hitting .389 in the last week with a .450 on-base percentage. He has a home run, six RBIs, and three runs scored. TJ Freidl is not hitting great in the last week, but driving in runs. He is hitting just .154 in the last week with five RBIs and a run scored. Jonathan India rounds out the top bats in the last week. He is hitting .273 in the last week with a home run, four RBIs, and four runs scored. The Reds are hitting .256 in the last week with seven home runs and 33 runs scored in the last seven games.

Current members of the Reds have 12 career at-bats against Hunter Brown. Santiago Espinal is 0-2. Meanwhile, Ty France is 3-10 with a double.

Final Astros-Reds Prediction & Pick

Hunter Brown was great for the Astros in August. He went 2-0 as the Astros went 3-2 in his starts. Further, he did not give up more than two runs in any start and had a 1.45 ERA in his five starts. Meanwhile, Rhett Lowder will be making his second career start against an Astros team full of quality bats and veterans. Further, the Astros are the better-hitting team overall and as of late. Take the Astros in this one.

Final Astros-Reds Prediction & Pick: Astros ML (-158)